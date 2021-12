Financial services companies are spending significant amounts of their budgets on CX. According to a Microsoft Dynamics 365 survey of insurers, banks and other financial services firms, 86% assign 25% or more of their overall budget to customer experience, where nearly half (45%) assign 50% or more. Among the 46% of companies in the study who expect their organizations’ CX budgets to increase somewhat or substantially in the next year, 59% will invest in leveraging customer data for real-time personalization at the branch level.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO