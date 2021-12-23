ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce Startup Program Launched In India

Cover picture for the articleProgram aims to provide startups a platform to connect, learn, innovate and be a part of the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Salesforce the global leader in CRM, announced the launch of its new Salesforce Startup Program in India, designed to enable startups to innovate, augment customer connections and scale their ventures to...

aithority.com

Provectus Launches Crystal Engine

A Product for ML-based Customer Behavior Prediction and Personalization. Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched a new product, Crystal Engine, designed to solve the problem of customer behavior prediction and personalization for startups, SMBs, and enterprise-scale businesses. The product is now available in its closed beta version.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips

It is important to choose the right tech stack in advance. Check whether it will be scalable and whether it will be easy to find an expert to support it in the future. When you start to grow and the specialists change, there may be problems. You have to focus on the team. That’s the most important thing. First, you invest in the team, then it produces results. You must not be afraid to say no to those you doubt and wait for the right experts. Hire only those who are really passionate about their work. The end consumer will feel that love. Cherish your reputation from the very beginning. You have to nurture and defend it. It’s a crucial investment. If the reputation is bad, it will be difficult to clear it. We don't have such experience, but I know projects that have dealt with it. It happens if you forget about users and think only about money. First of all, you have to focus on the users who bring you that money. The first 2-3 years of the project are the most intense. It’s like with a baby. At first, you don't sleep at all. Then the team starts to get involved more, you delegate more tasks and get some free time. But even at the start, you have to take care of yourself to avoid burnout.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Infobird Enters Into Equity Transfer Agreement With Shanghai Qishuo To Further Expand Its Standardized SaaS In The Consumer Products And Retail Industry

Infobird and Shanghai Qishuo together will empower clients with digitalized omnichannel customer engagement and retail store operation SaaS solutions. Infobird Co., Ltd a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qishuo”). Qishuo is a provider of consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions in the retail footwear industry and leading clothing brands. Qishuo’s main product “Retail Rubik’s Cube” empowers clients with the digital capability to better understand and improve operational and store performances. Qishuo’s Retail Rubik’s Cube has gained high recognition from its customers and the company won the honor of “Best Retail Practice Case of Big Data Application in China” in 2018.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Decentralized Mateverse Social Startup BOOM Fund $1 Million To Support Creators Whilst The Launch IOS And Android App

Summary: Boom is a key player in the emerging Social+NFT revolution that will form an important pillar of the incoming metaverse. As a decentralized Social+NFT platform, Boom allows users to interact with and meaningfully support key opinion leaders around the world whilst earning rewards. BOOM, a decentralized crypto native community...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Data Driven, Smart Empowered The 23rd CHTF China Smart City Expo Opens

The 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which attracts global attention, officially opens on December 27. The 23rd CHTF China Smart City Expo, which is the focus of attention at the CHTF, kicks off simultaneously at Hall 4 of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and at Hall 11 of Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.
CHINA
martechseries.com

AdTech startup Pancast launches in Southeast Asia with its first office in Indonesia

Fully transparent ecosystem with future proofed targeting solution. Pancast, a premium online video marketplace, has launched in Southeast Asia (SEA), opening an office in Indonesia and appointing Miranti Herwinda as Country Manager. Pancast plans to aggressively expand across the region, tapping into Asia’s growing online video advertising market, which is expected to reach USD33.3 billion by 2025, representing 20% of the Asia Pacific digital ad pie and 40% in emerging markets like Indonesia.[3]
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Hancom Group To Participate In ‘CES 2022’

Introduction of new businesses in the areas of metaverse, NFT, AIoT, Satellite and drones. Hancom Group (Chairman Sang-cheol Kim) will participate in ‘CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show 2022)’, the world’s largest comprehensive home appliance and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
aithority.com

Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Pooled Investment Fund Software Company Delta Data

TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Ecosystem#Trailhead#Crm#Idc#The Salesforce Economy#Developer Relations#App Exchange#Trailblazer#Ventures
aithority.com

Securicy Lands Additional $4.1Million Seed Funding From Allos Ventures And Build Ventures

Capital infusion supports company’s mission to transform information security from a risk to a competitive advantage for high-growth SaaS companies. Securicy, an information security and data privacy management platform provider, announced the company has secured additional seed funding in a $4.1 million round led by new investors Allos Ventures and Build Ventures. Existing investors, including Concrete Ventures and Hub Angels Investment Group, also contributed to the round. A Techstars alum, Securicy guides companies as they establish and grow the robust information security and privacy programs needed to sell into enterprises and highly regulated industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands Its Service Offerings On Its MobiExchange SaaS Platform

Small and medium sized advertisers now have access to enhanced targeting solutions for digital media campaigns. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced new service offerings for MobiExchange the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services. MobiExchange is one of the fastest, easiest, and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Grano To Sell Its Sokopro Business Specialising In Digital Project Management Service In The Construction Industry

Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry Panostaja’s Grano segment has signed an agreement on the sale of its SokoPro business to the international company iBinder. The sale will be carried out as a share deal and will be preceded by the partial demerger of Grano Oy, a company fully owned by Grano Group Oy, by which the SokoPro business is incorporated and thereby separated from the rest of Grano Oy. The sales price of the shares is approximately EUR 45.5 million and will be paid in one instalment in cash once the deal has been finalised. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CSM Technologies Unveils IntegratORE, A Unique Digital Interface For Mining Value Chain

CSM Technologies Ltd, a Bhubaneswar-headquartered IT consulting firm, has rolled out IntegratORE, the first-of-its-kind integrated suite of digital mining solutions. IntegratORE caters to every stage of the ore’s pit-to-port journey. From ore extraction to processing, stacking, sampling, loading and its transportation to the final consumer touchpoint, this unified digital solution seamlessly tracks the movement of ore. Besides, it is designed to overcome the pain points of every stakeholder across the mining value chain- leaseholders, government authorities, traders, transporters, bankers, end-use industries etc. Alongside easing worries for the mine lessees about sourcing and movement of ore, the solutions embedded in the IntegratORE bucket help reinforce governance in mining.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Hatten Land Signs Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement With Huawei

For Cloud Computing, Virtual World Augment, Data Centres, Renewable Energy and Emerging Digital Opportunities in Asia. SGX Catalist-listed Hatten Land Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. (“Hatten Edge”) has entered into a Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement (“CCA”) with global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International Pte. Ltd. (“Huawei International”).
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide

Many SaaS startups offer their service at a discount to customers that are part of an incubator or accelerator which has become known as a startup program. A startup program is your chance to catch the next wave of large businesses early and to grow with them. This guide outlines the steps how you can build your own startup program to promote your product to potential customers as well as potential incubators. The next step is to build a dedicated landing page to promote the startup program. This helps you to capture incubator leads from potential customers already interested in using your product.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Skillsoft To Acquire Codecademy, A Leading Platform For Learning High-Demand Technical Skills, Creating A Worldwide Community Of More Than 85 Million Learners

Codecademy’s entrepreneurial team, led by founder Zach Sims, to join Skillsoft with focus on accelerating growth in Technology & Developer Business. Transaction expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to revenue and bookings growth with substantial cross-selling opportunities. Skillsoft a global leader in corporate digital learning, announced it has...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Shark Tank India Invests INR 5 Million in Skincare Startup CosIQ

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CosIQ, a four-month-old start-up that wants to be an Intelligent skincare brand has bagged funding of INR 5 million in its seed round from Shark Tank India in its fourth episode on 23rd December. The four-month-old startup, founded by Kanika...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Philly Startup Leaders launching accelerators for cannabis industry, ethical entrepreneurship

Philly Startup Leaders is scrapping its programming lineup and launching a new set of startup accelerators focused on the cannabis industry and ethical entrepreneurship. The nonprofit will launch its two new accelerators in the spring, with 10 spots open for each program. Applications for the “Cannabiz” accelerator opened last week, and the ethical entrepreneurship application window will open Jan. 10.
ECONOMY
droidholic.com

Xiaomi 11i series launching in India on January 6

Earlier this year, in October, we got the Redmi Note 11 series in China, which included three phones under it, the vanilla Note 11, the Note 11 Pro & the Note 11 Pro+. Now, the vanilla Note 11 is already available in the Indian market with a different name. In India, it is named the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Now, it is time for the other two phones to launch in India, and they are also coming with a different name. In fact, this time, they are not coming under the Redmi brand at all. Instead, they are launching under the new Xiaomi 11i series.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Security-as-a-service startup ContraForce launches into general availability with $2M in funding

Security-as-a-service startup ContraForce revealed today that it has raised $2 million in seed funding from DataTribe and has launched into general availability. Founded in 2020 by industry security and cloud experts from Armor Defense Inc., McAfee Corp. and Intel Corp., ContraForce offers no-code security automation that focuses on securing small and medium-sized enterprises that lack resources and expertise to defend themselves. The company says its offering helps security and information technology teams at SMEs to work smarter, allowing them to implement automated operations that effectively combat cyberattacks.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

India to launch 4 foreign satellites

India’s Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has won six contracts to launch four foreign commercial satellites. The orders – which came via ISRO’s commercial arm, New Space India – are worth about €132 million in fees for ISRO according to India’s space minister Jitendra Singh.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

