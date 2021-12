NTT DATA To Acquire Chainalytics, Strengthening Its Supply Chain Consulting And Analytics Capabilities

Infobird and Shanghai Qishuo together will empower clients with digitalized omnichannel customer engagement and retail store operation SaaS solutions. Infobird Co., Ltd a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qishuo”). Qishuo is a provider of consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions in the retail footwear industry and leading clothing brands. Qishuo’s main product “Retail Rubik’s Cube” empowers clients with the digital capability to better understand and improve operational and store performances. Qishuo’s Retail Rubik’s Cube has gained high recognition from its customers and the company won the honor of “Best Retail Practice Case of Big Data Application in China” in 2018.

