Public Health

Live updates: Italy tightens rules amid record infections

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Italy has again tightened COVID restrictions, including barring the unvaccinated from more public spaces,...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: Pope holds Christmas Eve Mass amid Italy surge

ROME — Pope Francis has celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of...
RELIGION
Italy Tightens Rules On Unvaccinated, New Year’s Festivities

(AP) — Italy has again tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country’s highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules announced Thursday, people who have not been vaccinated will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings. Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli...
FESTIVAL
WNMT AM 650

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid Omicron threat

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve.Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australian state reports two-day record Covid case surge: ‘We’re all going to get Omicron’

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said. State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

China’s local Covid caseload hits 21-month high after Xi’an outbreak

China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
TRAVEL
Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with...
U.S. POLITICS

