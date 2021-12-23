Live updates: Italy tightens rules amid record infections

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said. State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron...

