Live updates: Italy tightens rules amid record infections

ROME — Pope Francis has celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of...
(AP) — Italy has again tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country’s highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules announced Thursday, people who have not been vaccinated will...
From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings. Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve.Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
CHINA has ramped up its brutal "zero Covid" lockdown restrictions with anyone seen driving to be jailed after 162 cases were reported. The city of Xi'an was raised to the "strictest" level in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. It comes as a string of...
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said. State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron...
A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with...
