Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offloading its stake in JD.com Inc., the country’s second-largest e-commerce company. Shenzhen-based Tencent will reportedly hand out the 460 million ordinary shares of JD.com worth a reported $16.4 billion to its own shareholders in March, cutting its stake in the firm from 17% to just 2.3%. In addition, Tencent President Martin Lau has also resigned from JD.com’s board of directors, the company said in a statement.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO