Well this is going to be a tight two lady race for the winner and it’s trending nearly evenly split among the K-netizens commentary. SBS released the four nominees for this year’s SBS Drama Award Daesang and it’s Kim So Yeon in Penthouse, Song Hye Kyo for Now, We are Breaking Up, Taxi Driver himself Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee as One: The Woman. It’s clearly a showdown between Kim So Yeon and Honey Lee and I actually don’t know who will win. Last year the winner was Namgoong Min in Stove League but Kim So Yeon was also up for Daesang then since Penthouse season 1 already aired and was a ratings hit, so it could go to her both for continuing a memorable performance and also losing out last year. But Honey Lee absolutely hard carried her entire drama and brought in higher than expected ratings. Song Hye Kyo’s nom ins clearly to respect her seniority and doing a SBS drama but her somnolent character and performance in Breaking Up is one of her least impressive. Lee Je Hoon could have had a shot if the Taxi Driver aired closer to now but it’s lost a lot of steam and buzz since it finished this summer.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO