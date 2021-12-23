At least one killed after plane crash near Show Low airport

A deadly plane crash has been reported near the Show Low Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, around 4:40 p.m. a small single-engine piston aircraft crashed in a remote area near Long Lake. Responding crews found the plane heavily damaged and burned.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board. Authorities did not immediately specify whether both died as a result of the crash and fire, saying further details would be available Thursday.

The NTSB has been notified and will investigate.

No other details on what led up to the crash have been released.