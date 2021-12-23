ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least one killed after plane crash near Show Low airport

By abc15.com staff
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSAxF_0dUKOvKJ00

A deadly plane crash has been reported near the Show Low Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, around 4:40 p.m. a small single-engine piston aircraft crashed in a remote area near Long Lake. Responding crews found the plane heavily damaged and burned.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board. Authorities did not immediately specify whether both died as a result of the crash and fire, saying further details would be available Thursday.

The NTSB has been notified and will investigate.

No other details on what led up to the crash have been released.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Music producer, 8 others killed in plane crash

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, the aircraft's operating company reported. Helidosa Aviation Group...
ACCIDENTS
WIBC.com

One Person Killed in Fiery Plane Crash Near Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person was killed Friday night in a fiery plane crash, according to Indiana State Police. When police and other first responders arrived near Tower Road, south of the Monroe County Airport, the single-engine was on fire. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
INDIANA STATE
FOX Carolina

2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line. According to Sheriff Al Roork, the wreckage was found Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident
WKRG News 5

One man killed and another injured in crash near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Escambia County, Ala.  James Millikan, 63, was killed on Dec. 22 after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near Atmore. Karen Milikan, a passenger in the pickup […]
ATMORE, AL
WETM

At least one person killed in Bradford County multi-vehicle crash

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Coroner’s Office has been called to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 187, according to Bradford County Dispatch. Reports of the crash came into the 18 Newsroom around 11:30 a.m. near Echo Beach Road/Rt. 2023. At this time it’s unclear how many injuries or fatalities there are.
TOWANDA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

No survivors in San Diego plane crash, police say

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Houston

FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A small plane crashed Tuesday morning, Dec. 21 near Houston, killing one person, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it crashed around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
FULSHEAR, TX
ABC 15 News

One killed in head-on crash along US 60 near Morristown

MORRISTOWN, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person was killed in a head-on crash along US-60 near Morristown on Christmas Eve. The incident occurred near milepost 116 around 11 a.m. DPS says a vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting another car. The driver of...
MORRISTOWN, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least One Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash on Masten Avenue [Gilroy, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Masten Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Masten Avenue and 6th Avenue. Furthermore, the crash involved a gray Toyota, a black sedan, and a third unknown vehicle. Both vehicles blocked the road leading...
GILROY, CA
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy