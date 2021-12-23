Gaming SciPlay (SCPL) Stock is Set to Trade Sharply Lower Today. Here's Why

The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) – a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics – increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sutro Biopharma announcing an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a holding subsidiary of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:600535) for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. And STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers in the U.S. and Europe.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO