Gaming SciPlay (SCPL) Stock is Set to Trade Sharply Lower Today. Here's Why

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) are down nearly 20% in pre-open...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

This 3D Stock is Surging Today

Shares of Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) are up more than 6% in today’s trading session after the company said it has ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why BridgeBio (BBIO) Stock Crashed 70% Today

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) are down nearly 70% today after the company announced topline results from Month 12 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (AOGO) Opens at $9.97

Today's IPO for SPAC Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AOGOU) (NASDAQ: AOGO) opened for trading at $9.97 after pricing 9,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Innovage Holding Corp (INNV) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse downgraded Innovage Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Here's Why Crocs (CROX) Stock Could Rally in January

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) are up 3.5% today in a response to a sharp decline witnessed on Thursday following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
APPAREL
StreetInsider.com

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) PT Lowered to $29 at Stifel on Accounting Error

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the price target on Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) to $29.00 (from $32.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sutro Biopharma Stock (STRO): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) – a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics – increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sutro Biopharma announcing an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a holding subsidiary of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:600535) for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. And STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers in the U.S. and Europe.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Block (SQ) option implied volatility flat into 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 3.26% to $346.18 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.15 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Community Policy