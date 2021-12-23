ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Joe Reps Alpha Phi Alpha & Sings Ben E. King’s “Don’t Play That Song” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I think Mr. Joe Coleman came to the Stardome from...

Booker Rogers Sings Bill Withers' "Just The Two Of Us" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Booker Rogers has sang at the Stardome several times, and here he is performing "Just The Two Of Us" by Bill Withers!!
Tamara Turner Sings "Feeling Good" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I think Tamara Turner did a great job singing "Feeling Good"… what you think??
Ben E. King
Tamara McClain Sings Her Song "Jody's Girl" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Tamara McClain is so talented that I had her sing two original songs at the Stardome!! Here she is singing "Jody's Girl"….
AJ Performs The Temptations' "Get Ready" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

AJ didn't just sing "Get Ready" by The Temptations, he performed it and threw in some dance moves at the Stardome!!
Desmond Sings Luther Vandross' "Always And Forever" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Heatwave made "Always And Forever" famous, and Luther Vandross did a cover back in the day. Here's Desmond at the Stardome singing Luther's version of this classic!!
Mark Kills Keith Sweat's "Nobody" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I had high hopes for Mark when he stated singing "Nobody" by Keith Sweat and Athena Cage, but I don't know what happened. 🤷🏾‍♂️
Big Woo Sings Sisqo's "Incomplete" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

If the amount of panties thrown on the stage is an indication, Big Woo from Dayton did a great job singing "Incomplete" by Sisqo at the Stardome!!
When I Went On Tour With The Isley Brothers And Earth, Wind & Fire | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I was on the Comedy Soul Fest Tour with Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire back in the day!!.
Mike Rowe Is Wowed That His Song Is Playing at a Karaoke Christmas Party

Back in November, Mike Rowe teamed up with John Rich to cut a brand new Christmas song. As you would expect, it blends Rich's country influence with Rowe's appreciation for hard work. "Santa's Got a Dirty Job" is a fun track that celebrates just how hard Father Christmas works every year. In a blog post about the song, Rowe wrote, "We thought a song like this might help put a smile on our collective face."
Jeffrey Hall Sings Jennifer Hudson's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I've never seen a man perform "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Hudson before, but Jeffrey Hall did his thing at the Stardome during #ComedyKaraokeNight last week!!.
