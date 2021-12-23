ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Athens, NE Ga jobless rates hit all-time lows

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rM5fu_0dUKNGXf00

Athens unemployment hits an all-time low: the state Labor Department says the jobless rate for the four-county metro that includes Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties checked in at 1.9 percent for November, down from 2.2 percent in October and 4.3 percent in November of last year.

The state Labor Department says the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, a 12-county area that includes Clarke and Oconee counties, recorded an all-time low unemployment rate for November. The regional jobless rate checked in at 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent in October.

“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”

The labor force decreased in Athens by 422 and ended the month with 98,602. That number is down 350 when compared to November of 2020.

Athens finished the month with 96,711 employed residents. That number decreased by 159 over the month and is up by 2,041 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Athens ended November with 95,500 jobs. That number increased by 100 from October to November and increased by 1,800 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims were down by 27 percent in Athens in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 89 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 2,982 active job postings in Athens for November.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Madison, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Business
City
Oconee, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Oglethorpe, GA
Madison, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
Oconee, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy