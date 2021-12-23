Athens, NE Ga jobless rates hit all-time lows

Athens unemployment hits an all-time low: the state Labor Department says the jobless rate for the four-county metro that includes Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties checked in at 1.9 percent for November, down from 2.2 percent in October and 4.3 percent in November of last year.

The state Labor Department says the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, a 12-county area that includes Clarke and Oconee counties, recorded an all-time low unemployment rate for November. The regional jobless rate checked in at 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent in October.

“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”

The labor force decreased in Athens by 422 and ended the month with 98,602. That number is down 350 when compared to November of 2020.

Athens finished the month with 96,711 employed residents. That number decreased by 159 over the month and is up by 2,041 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Athens ended November with 95,500 jobs. That number increased by 100 from October to November and increased by 1,800 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims were down by 27 percent in Athens in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 89 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 2,982 active job postings in Athens for November.

