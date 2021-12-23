ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Christmas travellers face problems on rail and road as the great festive getaway begins

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G392E_0dUKN5uv00

Millions of travellers face problems as the great Christmas getaway begins – with widespread train cancellations and congestion expected on key motorways.

Train travel is being severely disrupted in parts of Great Britain, with a points failure on one of the key long-distance and commuter lines adding to problems caused by Covid-19 and industrial action.

Commuters and inter-city passengers on the Midland main line between Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Bedford and London St Pancras are facing delays and cancellations due to a points failure between West Hampstead and St Albans.

“Trains are able to run, but there will be a reduced number of lines for trains to use so this will cause some congestion between these stations whilst services divert,” says National Rail.

Many Thameslink trains through London St Pancras are cancelled, partly because of the points failure but also because of staff shortage. The causes, says the train operator, are: “Staff sickness due to Covid, the side effects from booster jabs and seasonal illnesses.

“This means we may unfortunately have to cancel or amend services at short notice.”

All trains between Cambridge and Brighton have been axed, along with some services between Horsham and Peterborough.

Many other train operators are cancelling services as a result of a shortage of crew.

They include LNER between London, Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland, which has axed 16 trains linking Leeds and Lincoln with London  King’s Cross; Avanti West Coast from London Euston to the West Midlands and northwest England; and GWR, which links London Paddington with the West of England and South Wales.

CrossCountry trains are expected to be particularly busy ahead of Christmas Eve due to a strike by members of the RMT union over the role of guards.

“We will only be able to run a very limited timetable, with the cancellation of many of our services,” the operator says. Tickets bought for travel on Friday can be used on Thursday.

The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “There has been a systematic attempt by Cross Country to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.”

TransPennine Express has cancelled 29 trains in advance for Thursday, and says: “Services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by increasing staff sickness and industrial relations issues.”

The worst-affected routes are between Manchester and Hull and links from Scarborough via York and Leeds to Manchester and Liverpool.

As usual, rail services will start winding down on the evening of Christmas Eve. No trains will run anywhere in the UK on 25 December, and only a handful on Boxing Day.

On the roads, the RAC is predicting the busiest getaway on the roads in five years. The highest number of leisure journeys by car – some 5.3 million – are expected to take place on Christmas Eve, which the motoring organisation has dubbed “Frantic Festive Friday”.

The RAC says: “Drivers are advised to set off early or postpone their trips until after dark to avoid the worst of the traffic.”

The transportation analytics specialists Inrix predicts the worst delays on Thursday on the clockwise M60 around Manchester, the southbound M40 in Oxfordshire and the northern and western sections of the M25.

The single worst queue before Christmas is expected on the M25 between Gatwick and the junction for the M40 on Thursday afternoon.

Rod Dennis, spokesperson for RAC Breakdown, said: “Despite the increasing prevalence of the Omicron Covid variant, our research shows that the vast majority of drivers are still determined to do Christmas properly this year – in sharp contrast to 12 months ago.

“But with overall traffic volumes in the run-up to the big day set to be down slightly on normal given the current ‘work from home’ guidance, there’s reason to hope there won’t be too many queues as millions get away to see friends and family.”

National Highways says it is keeping almost 98 per cent of the road network it manages free from roadworks.

The UK’s airports are expected to be much quieter than normal. Many flights have been cancelled either as a direct result of travel bans imposed by France and Germany or because of the slump in passenger numbers triggered by the spread of the Omicron variant and government travel restrictions.

Manchester airport is telling travellers: “Due to additional pre-departure checks as countries update travel guidance, we ask that you arrive at the airport at the earliest time your airline recommends.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christmas UK travel news – live: Rail strikes and staff sickness creates chaos for trains and airports

Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway plans as a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness has led to air and rail delays.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.The cancellation of train services by operators across Britain due to pandemic-related staff shortages also continues, with...
TRAFFIC
Sunderland Echo

Warning to Hartlepool and Sunderland rail travellers over festive cancellations

Northern, which runs services from Sunderland to Hartlepool via Seaham and Horden and then on to Seaton Carew and Billingham, said “services are expected to be busy over festive period and maybe subject to short-notice cancellations and alterations”. It added: “This is due to major engineering work in...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Christmas getaway ‘to be busiest in five years’

An estimated 27 million leisure trips by car are planned in the run-up to Christmas Eve, according to the RAC. The festive getaway could be the busiest on UK roads in five years, according to research. An estimated 27 million leisure trips will be made by car between Friday and...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Travellers face public transport nightmare before Christmas

Travel chaos is looming over Britain ahead of the scramble to get home for Christmas, as the new wave of omicron infections threatens to knock rail services off schedule. Rapidly rising Covid cases could affect train services in the coming weeks, according to the Rail Delivery Group, the industry body for train operators.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Great Britain#National Rail#Train Travel#Thameslink#Lner#London King S Cross#Avanti West Coast#London Euston#Gwr#London Paddington#Rmt
Shropshire Star

High demand for travel during first Christmas getaway in two years

Coronavirus restrictions meant many people missed out on seeing friends and family during the 2020 festive period. The first Christmas getaway for two years has led to high demand for leisure journeys by road, rail and air. A survey of nearly 2,000 people in Britain for watchdog Transport Focus indicated...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Christmas getaway chaos as one in four rail firms cancels services

Christmas train journeys for thousands of passengers are under threat, with one in four rail operators cancelling services on Monday due to staff illness. From Scotland to Cornwall, journeys were being cancelled at short notice forcing customers to board potentially busier trains with less room for social distancing. The Rail...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strikes to hit Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve rail travellers on CrossCountry

Passengers on CrossCountry trains are being urged to complete their Christmas journeys on Thursday, ahead of a strike by members of the RMT union on 24 December.The dispute is a familiar one: the role of guards.The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “There has been a systematic attempt by CrossCountry to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.“CrossCountry need to understand that they already have trained and competent guards that are available and ready to work.“They need to stop with their underhand measures and attempts to train up various...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Rail passengers face disruption due to Covid and engineering work

Rail passengers around Great Britain face delays and disruption over the coming week, with short-notice Omicron-related cancellations adding to planned engineering closures.TransPennine Express is warning: “Services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by increasing staff sickness and industrial relations issues.”The train operator has cancelled 24 trains including three expresses between Manchester airport and Glasgow, and is curtailing 10 other journeys.TransPennine Express warns: “Further short-notice cancellations and amendments to services are likely throughout the day.”A points failure at the key station of York is...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

HS2 boss heralds ‘incredible momentum’ for 2022

HS2 has “incredible momentum” entering 2022 following a “year of major moments”, according to the boss of the high-speed railway project.Mark Thurston, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said significant construction events, contract awards and jobs milestones were achieved in 2021.The year began with legislation for Phase 2a of the railway – extending the line from Birmingham to Crewe – passing its final hurdle, opening the way for construction to begin.This was described as a “landmark moment” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.In May, a £570 million contract to build HS2’s Curzon Street station in Birmingham was awarded to a joint venture...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Snow forecast from Derbyshire to Scotland as white Christmas continues

One of the Met Office’s yellow warnings was expanded to include an area from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire. Parts of England from the East Midlands to the North-East have joined Scotland in preparing for blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day as the white Christmas continues. One of the Met...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Almost 50% drop in footfall for Boxing Day sales across the UK

The number of shoppers hunting for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales in person has plummeted compared with pre-pandemic levels as the spectre of coronavirus kept many away, new figures show.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019 level, according to data from retail expert Springboard.In central London footfall was 67% lower than 2019 numbers, while it was 58% below 2019 in other major UK cities.But market towns fared slightly better, seeing a 12% decrease from 2019 shopping traffic, while there was only a 7% drop in outer...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Arrest after Christmas Day security breach within Windsor Castle grounds

An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.TVP said a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Sunday Mirror said the arrest came after security controllers monitoring CCTV spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow.The Mail on Sunday said sources suggested the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy