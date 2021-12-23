ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

By August Graham
The Independent
 5 days ago

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.

Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.

It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.

Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world, so the cold temperatures led to a spike in demand, and countries started eating into their gas reserves.

These reserves could have been topped up again over the summer, but once again the weather had other ideas.

An unusually windless summer meant that wind turbines produced less electricity so gas power plants had to burn more than normal.

Meanwhile, less new supply came onto the market than first thought and demand from China was higher than expected.

All in all, it meant that gas was in short supply, and as a result prices spiked.

For energy suppliers in the UK, this spelled disaster. Since 2019 they have been limited in what they can charge customers because of regulator Ofgem’s price cap.

The cap takes into account the price of energy, but does not change often enough to keep up with this year’s steep rises. The cap is moved twice a year.

So when gas prices went up energy suppliers were soon put in a difficult situation where it cost them more to buy gas than they were allowed to sell it for.

It is an unenviable position for any business, and since early September dozens of suppliers have bowed out of the market, with experts predicting further failures.

The episode has exposed several flaws in how the market works, and will likely lead to permanent changes.

Many energy suppliers should probably have insured themselves against price rises.

It is a practice known as hedging. An energy supplier will order all the gas and electricity it thinks its customers will need in the months or years ahead.

That way if prices spike, suppliers do not feel the pain, at least not until their hedging period is over, by which time the price cap should have caught up with costs.

And it will catch up in April when Ofgem next changes the cap. Predictions of where the price cap will be set have differed, but the most dire forecast came from investment bank Investec.

Its experts estimate that prices could go from £1,277 per year today for an average household, to £1,995, a rise of 56%.

Analysts at energy consultancy Cornwall Insight are slightly more positive about April’s cap, saying that it will reach £1,865.

But when the price cap changes again in October 2022 it could go as high as £2,240, according to the consultancy’s models.

While adding that this prediction was very uncertain, senior consultant Dr Craig Lowrey said: “With the energy supply sector still dealing with the exit of more than two dozen companies in a matter of weeks, the need to ensure resilience across the entire market is evident.

“Furthermore, it is not solely domestic customers that are dealing with these new highs in energy costs, as businesses will face their own set of challenges without the protection afforded by the default tariff price cap.”

While price rises may only be temporary – how long they stay that high will depend on global gas markets – the impact of the gas crisis will be much longer lasting.

Firstly, the competitive marketplace with dozens of energy suppliers has been changed beyond recognition.

Bulb Energy, whose rapid growth was impressive enough to warrant a visit from the Prime Minister just this summer, is now in special administration.

Another two dozen suppliers have also exited the market, and more are expected to follow them.

Secondly, the crisis will likely change forever the way that the price cap is calculated.

Ofgem is consulting on a series of proposals which would mark the cap’s biggest overhaul since it was introduced in 2019.

Comments / 9

insideevs.com

Study: Rising Gas Prices Is Boosting Interest In EVs

A new study put together by Ipsos claims that electric car adoption is finally approaching the tipping point in the US. In a few countries across the globe, the major transition already happened over recent years, but the US has been behind compared to China and many parts of Europe.
GAS PRICE
rigzone.com

Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global

Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Finland and Singapore. Record-high power and gas prices have crippled energy suppliers worldwide, leaving some running at a loss and causing many to collapse altogether. Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
Autoblog

Analysts warn of possible used car price plunge in late 2022

A new report from Automotive News suggests that the current used vehicle price boom will die in late 2022 and early 2023. Using data and analysis from consulting firm KPMG, it’s predicted that average used car prices will fall about 20-30% in a return to a normal relationship to new car prices. Of course, this is contingent on vehicle supply, of which KPMG believes will reach equilibrium around October 2022 and into 2023.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices surge

Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases. Prices soared by 5.7% in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Thursday morning. That...
BUSINESS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 39 years

Consumer prices in the United States rose 5.7 percent over the past year, which was the quickest in 39 years. The Commerce Department reported the November increase followed a 5.1 percent rise over the 12-month period. It outpaces the 2 percent inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. The government...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Suppliers demand urgent action to halt energy crisis as household bills face 50% rise

Energy suppliers have demanded urgent intervention from government to protect households from the spiralling cost of gas and electricity amid a national crisis which is expected to see bills jump by more than 50 per cent next year.The boss of E.On called for “radical” moves to cut consumers’ bills including shouldering some of the cost of rising energy prices using general taxation.Energy-intensive businesses said they may soon have to shut down production while the UK ceramics industry warned that gas may not be physically available over the winter.The plea for help came as wholesale energy prices spiked to new record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
