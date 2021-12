Kelly Clarkson, 'When Christmas Comes Around' (Atlantic) The standards on Clarkson's second Christmas album are almost unfair to other interpreters — she is that nimble a singer. (See "Last Christmas," especially, rendered here as a vivid roller coaster.) However, it's the original tunes — which she sings with the kind of verve most singers not named Mariah Carey don't bother putting into their holiday releases — that make this LP truly stand out.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO