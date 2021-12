PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police have recovered the SUV belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in Newark after the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philly on Wednesday. Five suspects are in custody, one of them 19-years-old and the rest under the age of 16. According to Delaware State Police, the four juvenile suspects were charged Thursday. Josiah Brown, 19, will be formally charged by federal authorities. A 15-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief. The remaining juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – each face a...

