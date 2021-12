Most people agree that 2021 was a crappy funhouse mirror image of 2020. The world reopened just in time for the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants to further screw with us, travel restrictions were eased but reimplemented, mass shootings were back to No. 1 on the hit parade, and jackboot conservatives are trashing everyone's civil rights but theirs in a paleolithic return to the social Dark Ages. Despite those ill winds, local musicians returned to studios with inspiration to spare and produced some of the city's best music in recent memory. Here are 10 releases that made us forget our troubles in 2021, in no particular order.

