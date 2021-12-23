ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul on COVID surge: ‘Another day we’re breaking records’

By Matt Driffill
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNeL1_0dUKKZFH00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo to host a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon and offer an update to New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor began her briefing by thanking President Joe Biden, who pledged 30 ambulances with health care staff to be sent to Upstate areas and new mass testing sites to come online. This assistance is in addition to previously announced rapid at-home tests to be delivered directly to Americans .

Furthermore, the governor said New York state has ordered take-home tests too, with 5 million to be delivered by December 31. The governor said 2 million of those would of those tests will be earmarked for school districts, 1 million for county emergency managers, 1.6 million for New York City, and 400,000 for NYS vaccination sites.

Gov. Hochul said keeping students in school remains a priority for her, adding that any county can implement “test to stay.” She said the at-home COVID tests will help counties with those critical testing resources should they choose to opt in for test to stay.

Test to stay? New state memo gives local health departments choice on COVID rules in schools

The governor said the case rates statewide are going “vertical” as the latest surge continues. The state’s average new case rates per 100,000 residents per region over the past week, according to the governor, are as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOFWT_0dUKKZFH00

“It’s going straight up,” Gog. Hochul said. “We had 28,924 new cases yesterday. Another day we’re breaking records.”

Push for vaccination, masking as NY sees record number of COVID cases

The governor noted that hospitalizations statewide are also increasing recently:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRV0P_0dUKKZFH00

“We’re not panicking,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have the resources we need. We have vaccines, we have boosters. We have people who are being smart. It is not March 2020.”

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

  • 32,693,260 total doses administered
  • 144,541 doses administered in past 24 hours
  • 94.6% of New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one dose
  • 82.4% of New Yorkers 18 and older fully vaccinated
  • 74.7% of New Yorkers 12-17 with at least one dose
  • 65.8% of New Yorkers 12-17 fully vaccinated
  • 26.2% of New Yorkers 5-11 with at least one dose
  • 15.4% of New Yorkers 5-11 full vaccinated

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Jill Szwed's weather report is asking you to be careful this morning as there will be a coat of snow with a glaze of ice on top. Today's five things to know is all about COVID as omicron is surging across the nation.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Coronavirus
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County COVID update, December 27

FT. EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County released its daily COVID update on Monday. The county reported one new COVID death—an unvaccinated 80-year-old. COVID stats Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,099 (- 61) COVID-19 + Active Cases: 233 (- 10) COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,259 (+ 31) COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.8 COVID-19 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Excelsior Pass now open to all military veterans

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s electronic COVID vaccine pass is now open to all military veterans. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are now available to all military veterans who received their vaccinations at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital or health care […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, December 27

A warning from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) about a rise in kids being hospitalized with COVID-19, what to do if you lose your COVID vaccination card, and the arrest of a Duanesburg man in connection with a suspicious death in Guilderland are featured in Monday's five things to know.
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#New Yorkers#Americans#Nys
NEWS10 ABC

NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the Legislature in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Guilderland, Colonie run out of at-home COVID test kits

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Christmas celebrations over and New Year’s Eve only a few days away, many municipalities are handing out free KN 95 masks and at-home COVID test kids. The at-home test kits are a hot commodity and going fast. “We had 900 kits from the county. We anticipated we’d give only 100 […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy