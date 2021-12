In the olden days from which our modern economic world sprung, prices were usually long-term stable but short-term unpredictable. While the value of the currency unit – the amount of goods and services you could get for a given amount of funds, income, or wealth – held fairly stable over cycles and over decades, it could shift by 10% or more from one quarter to another. Harvests mattered; economic crises mattered; gold extraction and money demand mattered. The structure of labor and employment was also very different, as everyone from farmers and miners to pre-industrial weavers faced volatile prices for their outputs.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO