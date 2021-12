The ultra-premium laptop segment in India has seen new launches in the past few days. Firstly Acer came up with the Predator Helios 500 laptop, and then HP followed them by rolling out the Omen 16 2021 Edition. Now, MSI has also boarded the ship with the launch of the Creator Z16 laptop that has been rolled out in India today.

