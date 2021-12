The DJI Mavic Mini Combo is perfect for any type of content creator, whether it be a vlogger or for professional use, and you can get it for $299 shipped, today only, originally $499. Thanks to its weight (0.55 lb / 250 g), you won’t have to register it with the government in most areas. Plus, this also means that it can to stay in the air longer than the competition. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO