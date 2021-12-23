ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zambia expects to agree debt restructuring with creditors by mid-2022 - minister

LUSAKA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Zambia expects to agree a debt restructuring plan with its creditors around the middle of next year after reaching preliminary understanding for a programme with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Thursday.

“We expect that if all goes well, we should have agreement with creditors in the middle of next year,” Musokotwane said in parliament ahead of the approval of the 2022 national budget. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Emma Rumney and Aliosn Williams)

Shore News Network

Aeromexico creditor opposes bankruptcy restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – An Aeromexico creditor on Monday objected to the Mexican airline’s restructuring plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying the proposal would unfairly benefit majority shareholder Delta Air Lines Inc. Invictus Global Management said in a public letter to Delta’s board of directors that...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Samarco bondholders rebuff restructuring plan, new proposals expected

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A group representing two-thirds of bondholders in Brazilian miner Samarco have rejected a restructuring offer put forth by the company, though both sides are expected to offer fresh proposals, according to separate statements released on Monday. Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lebanese premier expects draft deal with IMF within weeks

Lebanon’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government's talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft on an agreement before the end of February. Najib Mikati said the Cabinet was doing “its homework” ahead of talks with the IMF in mid-January. An IMF delegation will visit Lebanon again in late January or early February to lay out “the final formula for the agreement with them and then we will announce to the Lebanese where we stand,” Mikati said. An agreement with the IMF will have to be approved by the government....
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Kenya's shilling stable in slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, in slow trade with slight dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said. At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ugandan shilling flat on slump in dollar appetite

KAMPALA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Tuesday due to a slump in importer dollar demand, traders said. At 0911 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, the same level as Monday's close. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross...
WORLD
NewsBreak
World
albuquerquenews.net

China & Russia are ready to end US dominance of global finance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, earlier this week, with the two world leaders agreeing on plans to establish a new shared international financial framework. China and Russia have been gradually moving towards such an arrangement since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China Expected to Fail Its US Trade Commitments by Year's End

SAN FRANCISCO - Sino-U.S. trade tensions could flare up again as it appears China will miss its obligations under a nearly expired agreement that emerged from a dispute during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts said. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Lebanon's top Christian cleric issues elections plea

Beirut (Reuters) - Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, stressed the importance of the country holding legislative elections next year as he delivered his Christmas sermon on Saturday. Al-Rai also called for the government to convene, saying that failing to do so sets a precedent that may hinder...
RELIGION
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Debt expected to have grown in November, ahead of Omicron surge

The UK is expected to add to its growing debt last month, as statisticians prepare to release official data next week. With debt having risen higher compared to GDP than at any point since the 1960 during the pandemic, Tuesday’s public sector borrowing figures will likely show another expansion in debt.
ECONOMY
Axios

EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January

Omicron is expected to be the dominant COVID-19 variant in Europe by mid-January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. Driving the news: Early research shows the variant is spreading very quickly, including among vaccinated people, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports. Von der Leyen noted that the rate at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

