Zambia expects to agree debt restructuring with creditors by mid-2022 - minister

LUSAKA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Zambia expects to agree a debt restructuring plan with its creditors around the middle of next year after reaching preliminary understanding for a programme with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Thursday.

“We expect that if all goes well, we should have agreement with creditors in the middle of next year,” Musokotwane said in parliament ahead of the approval of the 2022 national budget. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Emma Rumney and Aliosn Williams)