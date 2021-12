Last week, global real estate investor and manager Hines announced that it will be putting a greater emphasis on life sciences/biolab properties through both acquisitions and new development. “The life sciences sector is experiencing an era of unprecedented growth driven by a rise in both public and public funding combined with a post-pandemic sense of urgency and market opportunity,” said Hines Global Chief Investment Officer David Steinback in an official statement. Though Hines already has some biolab projects in its portfolio, including the Levit Green development near Texas Medical Center in Houston, the company made the decision to increase its efforts in the space after reviewing the data collected for a recent whitepaper. Hines researchers forecast that 20 select U.S. metros alone could see demand for class-A life sciences properties increase by 33 to 50 percent, representing up to 65 million sq. ft. of space.

