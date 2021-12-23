ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

BERLIN — Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's and people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19. Shortly later the national disease control center said the country has now recorded its first death...

PUBLIC HEALTH

