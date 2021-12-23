ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys special spa date – 'Just what I needed'

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Ayling-Ellis is making the most of her first week free of dance training – and she certainly knows how to relax. The 2021 Strictly Come Dancing winner headed to the Corinthia hotel in London for a special date with a friend and couldn't help but share the experience on her...

www.hellomagazine.com

