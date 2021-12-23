ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Roster Moves Include Cole Holcomb - To Miss Cowboys Game?

By Mike Fisher
 5 days ago
And now the Washington Football Team has lost its “quarterback” in defense …

The WFT made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, most notably the shift of linebacker Cole Holcomb to the COVID-19 reserve list.

That puts the defensive signal-caller in danger of missing the upcoming Sunday night game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Holcomb has been the definition of a “full-time” performer for the WFT this year as he has played all but 13 defensive snaps this season. His totals include 120 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of those a pick-six against Dallas two weeks ago.

Washington also activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and practice defensive lineman William Bradley-King from the COVID-19 reserve list while waiving defensive end Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.

Washington's Christmas Wish List: Clarity And Consistency

What should Washington be adding to their Christmas wish list?

6 hours ago

WFT's Special Teams Standout Hospitalized In Car Wreck

Passenger died in car wreck Thursday evening

11 hours ago

Washington Cuts QB, Moves 2 Starters to Active Roster: NFL Tracker

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

16 hours ago

Washington still has 12 players on the COVID list, including the top two quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

The Washington Football Team entered the week with NFL playoff hopes but dropped to 6-8 on Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over them in a 27-17 Philly win.

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards, including 131 to Miles Sanders and two Jalen Hurts rushing TDs, and allowed 519 total yards.

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen spoke bluntly about the butt-kicking his unit took Tuesday night.

"I don't think we did anything well today when you give up however many yards we did today on the ground," Allen said. "We got our ass kicked. They were just the better team today."

Washington, thanks to COVID-19 positive tests that pushed the game from Sunday to Tuesday, without their top two QBs, so Garrett Gilbert - just four days after signing with the team - was the starting quarterback. Gilbert remains in play this week for the offense … and now Holcomb is in question for the defense.

