Public Health

Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Russia had the third highest toll in the world with...

Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

China & Russia are ready to end US dominance of global finance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, earlier this week, with the two world leaders agreeing on plans to establish a new shared international financial framework. China and Russia have been gradually moving towards such an arrangement since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
AFP

NATO chief seeks NATO-Russia Council meeting in January

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council next month and contacted Moscow to secure its attendance, an alliance spokesman said Sunday. "We are in touch with Russia" about the January 12 meeting, said the NATO spokesman, who asked not be identified.
POLITICS
KTLA

A year into vaccination drive, U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of […]
U.S. POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

Canadian death toll from Coronavirus surpasses thirty thousand

OTTAWA, Canada - December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 cases with 30,139 deaths, according to CTV. COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Canada, with the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reporting record-high numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s confirmed Omicron death toll rises to 12

Twelve people across Britain have now died after catching the Omicron variant of Covid.The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency also show 104 people have been admitted to hospital with confirmed Omicron infections.Some 12,133 new confirmed cases of Omicron were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total across the UK to 37,1010.However, these figures are likely to be undercounting the true numbers, as not all Covid cases are checked in labs to ascertain if they are the Omicron variant or not.Experts on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have warned there are probably already hundreds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Mexico’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 297,356

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 169 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,356. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by Diane...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

China reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 22, vs 77 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 22, up from 77 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday. Of the new infections, 71 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 57 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Austria’s vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

ZURICH (Reuters) – Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020. “Today’s figures are not good,” Veran told reporters. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group, which chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation. Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organisation's central structure, and its regional branches for failing to mark all of its publications with a label of "foreign agent" as required by law. The "foreign agent" legislation, which carries Stalin-era connotations, brands organisations receiving funds from overseas as acting against Russia's interests. "Disgrace! Disgrace!" some supporters shouted in court after the ruling.
POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halts its eastward expansion. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on condition of anonymity late Monday that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday confirmed the date and said that the talks will take place in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders.
U.S. POLITICS

