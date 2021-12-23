Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group, which chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation.
Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organisation's central structure, and its regional branches for failing to mark all of its publications with a label of "foreign agent" as required by law.
The "foreign agent" legislation, which carries Stalin-era connotations, brands organisations receiving funds from overseas as acting against Russia's interests.
"Disgrace! Disgrace!" some supporters shouted in court after the ruling.
