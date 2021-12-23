ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy business morale slips in December but consumers more upbeat

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses slipped in December as an increase in COVID-19 infections raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery, but consumer morale edged up slightly, data showed on Thursday.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index declined to 115.2 in December from 115.9 the month before, coming in broadly in line with a median forecast of 115.3 in a Reuters survey of eight analysts.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, fell more steeply to 113.1 in December, compared with November's reading of 114.8.

However, consumer confidence unexpectedly edged up this month to 117.7 from 117.5 in November, beating a median forecast of 116.2 in Reuters' poll.

Consumer sentiment may have been buoyed by more than 7 billion euros of tax cuts set out government's 2022 budget currently before parliament.

Mario Draghi's government is due to announce measures later on Thursday to tighten coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period, in response to a recent steady increase in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

The euro zone's third largest economy contracted by 8.9% last year, its steepest post-war decline in gross domestic product.

Rome officially forecasts a rebound of 6.0% this year, but recent data has been positive and Draghi said on Wednesday that growth will somewhat stronger.

ISTAT gave the following data on the December manufacturing confidence survey:

DEC NOV OCT SEPT

Overall index 115.2 115.9r 115.0r 113.2r

Orders level 10.5 10.0r 9.2 6.5

Inventories 0.5 -0.9r -2.2r -1.0

Output outlook 18.6 19.6r 16.7r 15.5r

r=revised

((Reporting by Gavin Jones, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com))

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Defensive stocks prop up European shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged up to a five-week high on Tuesday, taking heart from Wall Street hitting record highs overnight, even as Omicron worries remained with France tightening curbs and COVID-19 cases surging in Spain and Britain.
STOCKS
Reuters

Chinese VC firm Eastern Bell raises $2 bln for latest yuan and dollar funds

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese venture capital firm Eastern Bell Capital has raised more than 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) in its latest funding round, boosting the firm's investment firepower in the world's second largest economy. The investor in electric-car maker Xpeng Inc and Uber-like truck startup Full Truck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Czech crown firms to 25 vs euro, other FX rise

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Tuesday to the key 25-per-euro level on the back of interest rate hikes, with other central and east European currencies edging higher in holiday-thinned trading. Global risk appetite improved as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Turkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6% in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30% level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. The 30.6% median forecast of 13 economists would be the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Reuters

Shares in Italy's Banca IFIS jump on capital boost

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca IFIS jumped as much as 4.6% on Tuesday after the small Italian bank said its parent company would complete in January the proposed move of its registered offices to Switzerland - lifting IFIS' capital ratios. Banca IFIS is 50.5% owned by La...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kenya's shilling stable in slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, in slow trade with slight dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said. At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Consumer Confidence#Gross Domestic Product#Italian#Istat#Dec Nov Oct Sept
AFP

The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady as Omicron fears fade

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as fading concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic supported risk sentiment, and investors focused on the future tapering of central banks’ monetary stimulus. Asian shares were higher, lifted by another record-setting day on Wall...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says

BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's relationship with Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over Switzerland's place in the EU internal market fail, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, told Der Spiegel magazine. Brussels has pushed for years for a treaty to cap an array of bilateral accords...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

M&A deals in Turkey estimated to be $15.5 billion in 2021 - KPMG

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $14 billion in 2021, with the total rising to around an estimated $15.5 billion including those undisclosed, Turkey M&A advisory partner Gokhan Kacmaz said on Tuesday. In 2022 the value of M&A deals was...
WORLD
investing.com

U.S. consumer confidence improves further in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December, suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022 despite a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and reduced fiscal stimulus. The Conference Board said on Wednesday its consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 115.8 this month from an upwardly...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Consumer confidence rises unexpectedly to 115.8 in December

Consumer confidence took an unexpected turn higher this month, with worries about inflation and COVID abating some. The Conference Board December consumer confidence index came in at 115.8 vs. 110.8 expected. November was revised upwardly to 111.9 from 109.5. Inflation concerns fell from a 13-year high in November, while COVID...
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers more confident in December despite Omicron

American consumers were even more confident about the economy in December and less concerned about inflation, despite the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to a survey released Wednesday. Global supply chain issues and worker shortages have caused US inflation to surge to a nearly 40-year high, but the survey showed "concerns about inflation declined after hitting a 13-year high last month as did concerns about Covid-19," Franco said.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rebound Aims Higher After Upbeat Consumer Confidence Data

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Consumer Confidence, USD/TRY - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets may see a risk-on session today after gains across Wall Street. New Zealand consumer confidence improved in December as Covid threat looms. NZD/USD forms Bullish Engulfing candlestick overnight as prices near 20-day SMA. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy