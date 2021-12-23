ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bundesliga extends ‘accessible and interactive’ Sportradar deal

By Jessie Sale
insidersport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundesliga International has agreed to a five-year extension of its long-term data partnership with Sportradar. As the official provider of betting and streaming rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 outside the US and DACH regions until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Sportradar will sublicence the rights for moving images...

