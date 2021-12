CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory that will take effect Tuesday 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. for areas highlighted. Slushy accumulation and slick roads will be an issue during the day. (Credit: CBS) Visibility will be poor in spots. Best time for snow accumulation will be noon-3pm tomorrow. Snow totals are expected to range from one to three inches. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, holding clouds tonight before our next storm system moves in from the southwest. (Credit: CBS) Snow is likely in Tuesday morning turning to a mix mid-day through early afternoon. Then, it’s all rain rest of the day. Slippery travel is possible tomorrow due to slushy roads. Poor visibility at times. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 32. Winds Relax. TUESDAY: Morning snow with a midday mix. It’ll be all rain in the afternoon High 38. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35. Snow showers in the evening. (Credit: CBS)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO