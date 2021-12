A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball. The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week. Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona's loss to Tennessee.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO