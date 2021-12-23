State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday. Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...

