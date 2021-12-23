ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

Derrick
 5 days ago

According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Reuters

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: 50+ Additional Deaths Reported As State Breaches 1 Million Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-holiday testing is being encouraged during the Omicron surge, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 4,155 additional COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths attributed to the virus. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data as of early Thursday morning, due to the health agency observing the Christmas holiday. With the update, the state has now recorded 1,000,361 total virus cases, including reinfections. Over 987,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus so far. Three of the 53 additional deaths were people in their 40s. All of the newly reported deaths occurred in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico now averaging its most new daily COVID-19 cases during pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 in Henrico County is greater than it’s ever been, following four consecutive days with more than 245 new confirmed cases apiece. Henrico is now averaging 290 new daily cases during the past seven days – its highest average ever, up from 130 one week ago and 103 two weeks ago. Prior to the past three days, the county’s previous high daily average was 241 Jan. 20.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,700; Positivity Rate Up To 16.54%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday. Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...
MARYLAND STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Breaks State’s Daily Record of New COVID-19 Cases

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. Disney World has gone through several changes since March 2020. From increased health and safety measures to attraction...
FLORIDA STATE
Derrick

Officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland officials add more than 5,000 COVID cases to state tally after Christmas weekend

Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday. The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients from the day before. More people are hospitalized with ...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Macomb Daily

COVID-19 cases in Michigan show substantial increase

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan per day for Tuesday and Wednesday was 6,843 which is dramatically higher than the 4,666 per day for earlier in the week. Michigan public health officials reported Wednesday 13,656 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday and Wednesday — an average of 6,843 per day — and 392 additional virus deaths. The deaths reported included 250 identified during a vital records review.
MICHIGAN STATE
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

