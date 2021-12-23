MOVIES: The Matrix Resurrections - Review

The King’s Man is the latest entry in the franchise from Matthew Vaughn, acting as a prequel to the 2014 film and its sequel, The Golden Circle. It adopts a classic Bond movie set up but moves the action back in time to World War One where it can serve as a prequel, exploring how the Kingsman organisation came to be. It’s a good idea and not the first comic book movie that has explored World War One setting as of late, but it does so in a way that’s so painfully tone-deaf and so painfully misguided. At every turn, The King’s Man somehow makes the wrong choice when the easiest of way outs is presented to it, the blunt-edged need to be as offensive as possible lets the movies down with a tongue in cheek vibe where the characters all seem to know what’s happening when by rights they shouldn’t - the film boasts an awkward anachronistic feel to it that leads to it being entirely unconvincing as a period piece. The Golden Circle and the 2014 film both had this sort of disquiet nature about them, but unfortunately, Matthew Vaughn’s film only doubles down on the Elton John being a major character in the franchise and mixing in real people without a care in the world for how they should be portrayed.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO