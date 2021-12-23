America loses an orchestra

Twenty-five years ago, Trans-Siberian Orchestra released its debut album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," a holiday-themed album of love, loss, and redemption that bridged the worlds of metal, classical, and Broadway. It begat sales of 3 million, further platinum albums, and an annual touring tradition that, since 1999, has transformed into a Yuletide concert juggernaut. Today, the expanded ensemble brings that debut album to life onstage again at UBS Arena for two shows. While TSO founder/ mastermind/composer Paul O’Neill may have passed away in 2017, his spirit can still be felt among his musical flock. Speaking to Newsday, guitarists Chris Caffery and Al Pitrelli (aHicksville native) expressed excitement about being back on tour.

