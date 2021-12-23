A not so silent night and other Christmas reflections

It was Christmas Eve near the Yser River in Belgium, and the ground was covered in ice and snow. The year was 1914 and World War I had been going on for almost five months. The British had lost nearly 100,000 men by this time and conditions on the Western Front were horrendous. Both sides had dug long trenches, about 8 feet deep and 6 feet wide to provide cover from the hail of gunfire. There was a somewhat complicated zigzag network of these carved pits where British, French and Allied units had their own separate areas on one side. The same was true for the other side where the Germans were encamped, seeking protection. Between these two fronts was the deadly place (from 30 yards wide to 100 yards in some places) called “No Man’s Land.” If you went there, chances were you wouldn’t survive more than a few minutes, if at all. As light faded and darkness began to cover them, both sides were thinking of Christmas and their families back home. The warmth and laughter they should be sharing and, all the food they were missing was on their minds. The Germans had clipped small trees from the woods and used string, foil and any other trinkets they could find to decorate them. Some even lit small candles and attached them to the trees. Others put candles in jelly jars. They reread letters from home that they had already seen a hundred times and nostalgia crept into their hearts. It would be nice to have some type of Christmas here, even though conditions were the worst you could imagine. Until this morning’s snow began to freeze everything, there had been at least 18 inches of muddy water in the bottom of the trenches. It was impossible to keep your feet or clothes dry and mud stuck to everything, even the bullets in their pockets. They had to clean their weapons four or five times a day and God help you if you put a muddy bullet into your gun. They learned to deal with the cold, the mud and frostbite as best they could. Every limb of their body was either numb or ached with pain. But now it was Christmas Eve and they were thinking of home. The air was getting colder and a light snow was falling when members of the British Expeditionary Force suddenly heard something. A single voice rang out in the darkness, soft but clear. Someone on the enemy side was singing “Silent Night”… in German. They could hear it growing stronger.

