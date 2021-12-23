What Austria pays its arts bosses

Howard Blake, the composer of the famous festive song “Walking in the Air”, has said he was on the brink of “collapse” when he wrote the tune.The song is best known as the soundtrack to Raymong Briggs’ 1982 animated adaptationof The Snowman.In a new interview with Metro, Blake said his original idea for “Walking in the Air” was scrawled on the back of an envelope.At the time of conceiving the song, he said, he had been “too busy and I had a sort of collapse”.The composer added: “I had to get away from it all and think things through....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO