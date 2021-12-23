Best seats at the Vienna Opera for $20? Here’s how

Friday night Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings you an opera rarely performed in the English speaking world. Adapted from Goethe’s novel, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther is a jewel of French lyric repertoire. Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier Occitanie shares the sober and elegant staging by Bruno Ravella and invites the famous Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux to sing Charlotte for the first time, alongside a young and almost exclusively French-speaking cast conducted by Jean-Marie Zietouni. Mario Chang in lead role as Werther.
