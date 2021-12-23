Best seats at the Vienna Opera for $20? Here’s how

The tenor had such a good time there with his family in 2017 that he has agreed to sing Lohengrin in Melbourne next May. It will be his first fully staged opera down under. Opera Australia’s artistic director Lyndon Terracini said: ‘It’s a tremendous thrill that the greatest tenor alive is coming to Melbourne to perform in his first opera in Australia, and singing, arguably, one of his finest roles.

