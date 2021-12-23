ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best seats at the Vienna Opera for $20? Here’s how

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing Parsifal to a house that was more than half-empty, the...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Just in: Vienna shrinks its New Year’s audience

The Vienna Philharmonic has been ordered to cut its audience on January 1st to 1,000. Tocket-holders who are excluded will be given priority in 2023. Auf Grund der kurzfristig notwendig gewordenen Präventionsmaßnahmen sehen sich die Wiener Philharmoniker leider gezwungen, die Anzahl der BesucherInnen der Konzerte zum Jahreswechsel auf maximal 1000 (pro Konzert) zu reduzieren. Durch diese Reduktion, bei der die “2G+”-Regel zur Anwendung kommt, können alle geimpften oder genesenen Gäste unter zusätzlichem Vorweis eines gültigen PCR-Tests (Gültigkeit 48 Stunden ab Probenentnahme) und FFP2 Maske das Konzert besuchen. …
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera chief will conduct the next 12 nights out of 13

The house reopens tonight after Covid lockdown but with multiple dropouts. Music director Philippe Jordan has agreed to step in for Franz Welser-Möst in Verdi’s Don Carlo. That means he’s conducting almost every night between now and Christmas. Other changes to Don Carlo:. María José Siri has...
towntopics.com

“Salute to Vienna” On New Year’s Eve

A VIENNESE NEW YEAR: Dancers from the First State Ballet Theatre are among the performers at the “Salute to Vienna — New Year’s Eve Concert,” on Friday, December 31 at 4 p.m. at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick. State Theatre New Jersey presents...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain stuns fans with low-key appearance in cozy Christmas photo

Shania Twain is known for her glamorous appearance and over-the-top outfits complete with sequins and feathers – but not at Christmas. The Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer surprised fans when she shared a cozy holiday photo from her lounge, revealing her Christmas Day attire couldn't have been further from her usual style. The 56-year-old star was rocking a green Christmas sweater complete with gnome design, baggy sweatpants, a mismatched baseball cap and bare feet. We love how relatable her look is!
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
Slipped Disc

Barbican leads wave of London closures

The Barbican Centre has announced it will shut at 5pm today ‘due to the current impact of Covid-19.’. It hopes to reopen on December 27, depending on possible further measures. We hear that one other large London hall intends to shut for the month of January. Watch this space.
Slipped Disc

Werther by Massenet tonight

Friday night Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings you an opera rarely performed in the English speaking world. Adapted from Goethe’s novel, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther is a jewel of French lyric repertoire. Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier Occitanie shares the sober and elegant staging by Bruno Ravella and invites the famous Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux to sing Charlotte for the first time, alongside a young and almost exclusively French-speaking cast conducted by Jean-Marie Zietouni. Mario Chang in lead role as Werther.
Slipped Disc

The Bolshoi goes British for Mussorgsky

The British director Simon McBurney has been put in charge of Mussorgsky’s Khovanshchina by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. The show, opening in June, is a co-production with Covent Garden and the Met. McBurney, founder of the Complicité theatre company, is working on Musorgsky’s original drafts with his brother...
Slipped Disc

Subscribers exclusive: Your free Nutcracker is landing

Filmed live at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, where the ballet was first staged in 1892, Slipped Disc and DG are offering subscribers a free stream of a production starring Alina Somova as the Princess Masha and Vladimir Shklyarov as the Nutcracker Prince. It’s the real deal. Subscribers...
Slipped Disc

Zubin Mehta gets a room

The Teatro Maggio in Florence has inaugurated a Sala Zubin Mehta auditorium in honour of the conductor’s long involvement. The Italian President Sergio Mattarella was in attendance. The new space will be used both for rehearsals and to attract international conferences. Sovrintendente Alexander Pereira says: ‘I’m trying to change...
Slipped Disc

Lufthansa loves cellos

Lufthansa stewardess complimenting me on my Bach CD!. British Airways, meanwhile, today signed Emma Raducanu as global brand ambassador. Wonder if they’ll let her take tennis racquets into the cabin.
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann heads back to Australia

The tenor had such a good time there with his family in 2017 that he has agreed to sing Lohengrin in Melbourne next May. It will be his first fully staged opera down under. Opera Australia’s artistic director Lyndon Terracini said: ‘It’s a tremendous thrill that the greatest tenor alive is coming to Melbourne to perform in his first opera in Australia, and singing, arguably, one of his finest roles.
Slipped Disc

London closes a Nutcracker

We hear the Royal Birmingham Ballet have been sent home by the Royal Albert Hall. Nutcracker attendances are thin in the Omnicron slowdown and the losses are mounting. The hall is contemplating a January shutdown.
Slipped Disc

And this is Alik’s sister, Bella

After her kid brother sorted out the Schumann in my neighbourhood Bella Sudbin, 11, directed a Mozart concerto from the keyboard. Some family. Their Mum is Sally Wei, ex-Purcell School and Royal Academy of Music. Dad is Yevgeny Sudbin. And there’s a youngest brother, still to play.
Slipped Disc

Where the Berg concerto violin lives now

The American violinist Louis Krasner is famed for commissioning and giving the first performances of outstanding concertos by Arnold Schoenberg and Alban Berg. Krasner, who died in 1995 at the age of 91, played a Gagliano violin. In the last phase of his performing career, he served as concertmaster of...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets

Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets + BBC 4 tribute. Did you think you were through with Stephen Sondheim tributes? Not at all. Here’s one of the many I’ve been sent this week and it’s one of the most sensitive, knowledgeable and innovative. Animation by Professor Amy Lawrence at Dartmouth College.
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Juan Carlos Heredia – LA Opera

From LA Opera, here’s a lovely concert of much-loved Spanish-language songs from composers such as María Grever and Consuelo Velazquez, beautifully sung by Mexican baritone Juan Carlos Heredia. This fine artist performs a dazzling song programme accompanied by pianist Andrés Sarre. I am less familiar with the Spanish art song repertoire than I should be so this collection of lovely songs is mostly new to me and all the more welcome for that.
