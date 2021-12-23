Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Hampshire Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Hampshire, 66.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Hampshire is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Dec. 21, New Hampshire has received about 2,868,800 vaccinations and administered about 80.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 183,056 confirmed cases of the virus in New Hampshire as of Dec. 21 -- or 13,495 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.

