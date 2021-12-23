Trisha Yearwood shares her fruitcake bars recipe for the holidays
If you can't get enough of Trisha Yearwood's peanut butter and jelly cookie bars , the country singer and chef has another recipe in mind to try out during the holiday season.
Yearwood said her fruitcake bars are the perfect addition to any festive spread, and she is sharing the recipe exclusively with "Good Morning America."
"People are passionate about their love or disdain for fruitcake," she told "GMA." "I promise you, even folks who don't like fruitcake love these bars."
"They're perfect for the holidays because they not only taste great but the candied fruit is colorful and makes for a beautiful dessert," she added.MORE: Trisha Yearwood's recipe for her skillet cheddar cornbread
The recipe appears in Yearwood's latest cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family," which she released in September. Other seasonal recipes in the book include Yearwood's skillet cheddar cornbread recipe and "Grandma’s Sky-High Biscuits" recipe .
Here is the full recipe for the fruitcake bars:
Ingredients:
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
1/3 cup raw cane sugar
2 cups pecans, roughly chopped
1 cup dates, pitted and roughly chopped into big pieces
1 cup dried apricots, roughly chopped into big pieces
½ cup dried figs, hard tips removed and roughly chopped into big pieces
1 large egg
1 tablespoon molasses
¼ teaspoon almond extract
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Trisha's Tips:
Dried fruit comes in a range of dryness. This recipe benefits from a good soft chew, so when selecting your dates, figs, and apricots, give them a squeeze to make sure they aren’t too dry.
If you prefer to use different fruits or nuts, go for it! Just make sure you use the same amounts so you get a good balance of fruit and nut in your bars.
Reprinted with permission from "TRISHA’S KITCHEN: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family" Copyright © 2021 by Trisha Yearwood with Beth Yearwood Bernard. Photography © 2021 by Ben Fink. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.
