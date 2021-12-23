ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

OUTDOORS Winter stream fishing is just heating up

By CONNOR LIESS Contributing Writer
Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk just about anyone if standing in two feet of 33 degree water while snow somehow finds its way down the back of their base layer sounds like their idea of a good time, and you’ll probably get a resounding no. This time of year, it’s tempting for anglers to stash...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Winter weather affecting ice fishing

One doctor St. Luke's talked to said its important to pace yourself. Local authorities to beef up New Year's Eve patrols. They urge people to get an Uber if they're drinking. The temperature can affect the texture of the snow.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Anglers Warm Up To Ice Fishing

SHAWANO LAKE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Following recent relatively warm weather, colder temperatures are moving in, and some people are taking to the ice in parts of the Northwoods. On the eastern end of Shawano Lake, ice augers are cutting through the frozen surface at Cecil Bay. About a dozen anglers are doing some Monday morning fishing.
HOBBIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUTDOORS The 'biggest fish' stories of 2021

You might be thinking, “It’s pretty hard to top 2020’s string of record-setting fish,” but then in walks 2021 like the ’27 New York Yankees. This year, anglers from all across the country flocked to Idaho’s numerous fisheries and amounted some incredible new state records, from carp to cutthroat trout.
LIFESTYLE
KFYR-TV

ND Outdoors: ice fishing safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 25% of North Dakota’s annual fishing effort is ice fishing. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us tips on how to stay safe on the ice. When venturing out on frozen waters during ice fishing or while late...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Steelhead Trout#Brown Trout
Wicked Local

Time Outdoors: The Gift of Learning About Winter Birds

Wilson Kerr lives in Concord and is an avid outdoorsman and amateur naturalist. This column is the third in a series, designed to help grow awareness of the wonders of nature. In this increasingly fast-paced and technology-packed world, it is important to stop and take in the beauty of our area and the animals that inhabit it. The author hopes this recurring column will be read by families and used as a teaching tool and that you will spend more... Time Outdoors.
BELMONT, MA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

From ice fishing's ramp-up to marking the solstice, a list of winter tales

If early-season ice fishing on Lake Reno is an indication, outdoors lovers aren't tiptoeing back to winter. Despite reports of inconsistent ice thickness on the Pope County lake, a swarm of anglers jammed two parking lots last weekend and overflowed onto the shoulders of Hwy. 29 to park and cover the ice with augers and other gear. Located 11 miles south of Alexandria, the lake holds sunfish, crappies and state-stocked walleyes.
HOBBIES
740thefan.com

North Dakota Winter Fishing Regulations

Anglers are encouraged to refer to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide or the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website for winter fishing regulations, plus fishing questions and answers. Some winter fishing regulations include:. A maximum of four rods is legal for ice fishing. Tip-ups are legal, and...
HOBBIES
Westport News

Take on Winter Weather with This Heated Jacket

Hitting the slopes or spending some extended time outdoors this winter? Even entrepreneurs need a vacation, but if you're braving winter weather, make sure you're bundled up. With a CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood, you will be. It's 76 percent off for a limited time. Everything else in your...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Skiing
Indiana Gazette

Winter fishing requires a few tweaks

During the breezy drive along Route 422 to Lake Arthur, my truck’s air temperature reading bounced between 31 and 32 degrees. The day’s forecast didn’t promise much of a rise. Winter weather was here. The access area was devoid of boat trailers, my only company a few...
HOBBIES
michigan.gov

Winter recreation safety tips for outdoor adventurers

As many people start venturing outside for the holiday break, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities. "People often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety," said Lt. Tom Wanless, with...
HOBBIES
Recordernews.com

Outdoors: The 3 necessary items for any safe ice fishing trip

Hopefully, everyone is off of the work grind and enjoying time spent with your families today, watching overly giddy little kiddos tear into presents they’ve been eyeballing under the tree now for weeks on end. And, for you big kids out there, maybe there is some brand-new ice fishing gear for the new season.
Up North Voice

Interested in outdoor studies? During the Winter?

MICHIGAN – Temperatures are dropping and birdsong has all but disappeared, but not all Michigan birds fly south to warmer climates. In addition to the birds that stay year-round, Michigan welcomes many visitors from the north in the colder months, making winter an exciting time to watch birds. Snow...
MICHIGAN STATE
Union

Melinda Myers: Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
GARDENING
The Infatuation

SF Restaurants With Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you’ve thought about stuffing a wool blanket in your tote bag or strapping a puffer coat to your bike rack before dining outdoors recently, you’re not alone. In this guide, we’re listing all of the spots with heat lamps that come to our attention so that you’ll know exactly where to have an outdoor dinner without your entire collection of Heattech.
RESTAURANTS
blueridgeoutdoors

Five Ways to Explore the Outdoors During the Winter Season

A few years ago, Hannah Sanders was deep into the seasonal doldrums, trying to find ways to pass time during the long, dark days of winter. Then she learned about a wilderness survival class offered by Tennessee-based BigPig Outdoors, so she decided to step into the cold air and outside her comfort zone.
HOBBIES
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Winter Lodging Specials for 2022

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. We have partnered with local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a hot tub as the snow falls, enjoy a friendly bed and breakfast, a jacuzzi suite for a romantic getaway, a cozy cabin buried in the woods, or the convenience and comfort of a modern hotel, while you are enjoying fun activities and the beauty of the season in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoor region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: No excuse for cabin fever with these outdoor opportunities

January offers no shortage of outdoor opportunities to fish, hunt and trap across the Midwest. Up north, ice fishing is going strong. Down south, open water still exists. Deer seasons are wrapping up and predators become a focus. Don’t even think about letting cabin fever rear its ugly head. Check out the following Midwestern fishing and hunting opportunities for some wintertime outdoor enjoyment.  Illinois – Lake Egypt Largemouth  ...
HOBBIES
1380kcim.com

DNR Offers Webinar To Iowans Interested In Picking Up Ice Fishing This Winter

Now that winter has officially arrived, anglers are prepping for the ice fishing season, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering an online course for individuals wanting to pick up a new hobby. A free ice fishing basics webinar will be available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and is intended for people with little to no experience on the ice. The class will be led by Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, a community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to all you need to know to get started, including basic ice safety, necessary gear, fish behavior and much more. A question-and-answer session is scheduled at the end of the general presentation. Fish Iowa! Coordinator, Barb Gigar, says, “If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you.” Registration takes only a few minutes and can be completed by following the link included below.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy