ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

GBP/USD Makes A Bullish Attempt

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sterling surged after Britain’s economy showed solid growth in Q3. A previous rebound to the supply zone near...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Trades almost flat

Since the middle of December 23, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading sideways between the 1.3400 mark and a resistance zone above 1.3420. The sideways trading could be explained by the lack of direction caused by the holiday season. If the GBP/USD breaks the resistance of the 1.3423/1.3439...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish on Risk-On Sentiment

Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signal was not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when the resistance level at 0.7148 was first reached. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short Trade Idea. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Intraday Market Analysis – Risk Currencies Rally

The Australian dollar pulls back as risk assets tread water amid low liquidity. A break above the previous high at 0.7220 reveals a strong bullish bias. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may have prompted short-term buyers to take some chips off the table. In turn, this left price action vulnerable to retracement.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart of the Day: GBP/USD

Back on the Dec. 16, GBP/USD was the "Chart of the Day" as I warned the pair was set to squeeze higher. Yesterday, the same applied as the stock market—(S&P500)—closed at all time highs which could continue to squeeze higher, keeping downside pressure on the US dollar and allow for GBP/USD to finally reach the 1.3500 level we had targeted back on Dec. 15.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Us Dollar#Rsi
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints bullish flag on 1H around monthly top

GBP/USD prints mild intraday losses inside bullish chart pattern. Successful trading above key HMAs, weekly support line keeps buyers hopeful. Confirmation of bulls flag exposes buyers towards November’s high. GBP/USD retreats to 1.3405, down 0.07% intraday, during early Monday morning in Europe. Even so, the cable pair stays inside...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish For Now

Buy the GBP/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a sell-stop at 1.3350 and a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD price has been in a tight range in the past few days as investors focus on the ongoing Omicron pandemic. The pair is trading at 1.3393, which is a few pips below last week’s high of 1.3435.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP, CHF correlations

Most inforrmed commentary to overall currency markets is cross pairs are now aligned to anchor pairs as AUD/CHF for example is now aligned to AUD/USD by Correlations at +99%, NZD/USD to NZD/CHF +99%. GBP/USD to GBP/CHF +99%, and EUR/USD to EUR/CHF +99%. USD/CAD is correct and a fairly permanent currency...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Stability

Like last week, the USD/JPY is stable around the 114.47 resistance level, near its highest in more than a month. This comes amid a wave of risk appetite and abandonment of the Japanese yen as a safe haven due to optimism in the markets about omicron, in addition to increasing expectations that the date of the US interest rate hike will be sooner than previously thought. Most recently, we noted stagnant US consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, in November as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. Commerce Department figures last week showed that purchases of goods and services, adjusted for higher prices, were little changed after rising 0.7 percent in October. So-called nominal spending, unadjusted for inflation, rose 0.6 percent, matching the average estimate of economists.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Stubborn resistance at 1.3440 caps the rally

GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum following last week's climb. Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.3440, therefore, further gains are not expected while the cable trades below this level. “In case profit-taking comes into play and starts weighing on stocks, we could see GBP/USD starting to edge lower...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Holidays Affecting Performance

The GBP/USD attempted to recover from 2021 lows in the last week of trading before the holidays, hitting major technical milestones along the way in what may be a temporary effort by the pound to draw a line under a six-month vortex of losses. At the beginning of last week's trading, the currency pair fell to the 1.3173 support level before recovering in the rest of the week's trading to the 1.3438 resistance level and settling around the 1.3405 level at the time of writing. The recovery of the currency pair came in conjunction with the weakness of the US dollar and the pace of risk appetite on the part of investors amid optimistic reports about the strength of the Omicron variant.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3276; (P) 1.3320; (R1) 1.3398; …. GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3158 resumes today by breaking 1.3373 and hits as high as 1.3434 so far. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.3423) will be an early sign of bullish reversal. That is, correction from 1.4248 might have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Further rally would be seen to 1.3570 support turned resistance next. On the downside, break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.3283) will turn focus back to 1.3164 instead.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

Nevertheless, the pair has made considerable progress in recent days, climbing back to the September low at 1.3412 all while working to post its first two consecutive closes above its daily 21-EMA (the one-month moving average) for the first time since October 27 and 28. The recent rally found its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Experiences sharp surge

It took the GBP/USD currency exchange rate 15 hours of testing resistance and trading flat below the previous December high-level zone at 1.3365 before the high level failed. By the middle of Thursday's GMT trading, the pair had already reached the 1.3435 level. Moreover, the GBP faced no resistance against the USD as high as the 1.3468 level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD needs to stage a correction before pushing higher

GBP/USD has extended rally to a fresh monthly high. According to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, the cable could stage a correction before the next leg higher. “On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since October 19, showing overbought conditions. The last time that happened, GBP/USD staged a correction before regaining its traction and a similar action could be expected.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3351; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3315 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3505. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3235. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3175.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Can we see a breakout?

Last week could have provided the catalyst for some big moves in the currency markets but it seems to have passed many of them by. GBPUSD had been preparing for potential volatility and instead what we got was largely predictable – BoE moved a little sooner but the outlook is as it was, and the Fed did what we all expected it to.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Gold

GBP/USD is rising despite disappointing Q3 GDP data. The final reading revealed that the UK economy grew 1.1% in the July – September period, down from the preliminary reading of 1.3%. The was also notably down from the 5.5% rise in GDP in the second quarter. The data shows...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Reveals Pattern

In general, the USD/CAD continues to decline from the 1.2960 mark, as simultaneously the pair continues to find short term support and resistance in round exchange rate levels like the 1.2920, 1.2940 and 1.2910. In the meantime, the currency pair has revealed a channel down pattern, which has been capturing the rate’s moves throughout this week.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURCHF Holds Neutral But Bullish Scenario Is On The Cards

EURCHF keeps trading sideways marginally above its six-year low of 1.0365, unable to find enough power to breach the limits from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Despite the ongoing neutral trajectory, the higher highs in the RSI and the improvement in the MACD keep hopes for an upside reversal alive. The positive momentum in the Stochastics is adding to this optimism, while the squeeze in Bollinger bands is another indication that volatility could soon expand.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy