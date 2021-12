Indian benchmark equity indices continued their upward journey on December 23 with BSE Sensex up 384.72 points or 0.68% settling at 57,315.28. NSE Nifty gained 117.15 points or 0.69% moving at 17,072.60. The BSE midcap and small-cap indices closed in green driven by the relief rally and receding fears of the Omicron variant of Covid19. Tech stocks along with realty and PSU banks led the rally with Tech Mahindra (NS: TEML ) hitting the record high creating a 52-week high. Let’s take a look at the latest stock split and interim dividend announcement and analyze whether investors should consider or not.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO