EUR/USD Tests Resistance

NZDUSD shows incomplete lower low sequence from February 25, 2021 peak favoring more downside. Below is the daily chart of NZDUSD showing the incomplete bearish sequence. The Daily Chart of NZDUSD above shows a possible 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension target from February 25, 2021 peak towards 0.615 – 0.656. The short term rally is expected to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside as the primary view. The alternate view suggests a truncated zigzag from February 25, 2021 high. The truncated view is also a possibility although it’s not the primary view. The current RSI shows no momentum divergence suggesting that it’s possible wave ((C)) truncates without reaching the 100%.
