EUR/USD Tests Resistance

For five trading sessions in a row, the rebound gains for the EUR/USD stopped at the resistance level 1.1433, waiting for stronger catalysts to continue the rebound or return to the bearish trend. This week is devoid of important economic releases, bearing in mind that the decrease in liquidity due to the holidays may lead to volatile movements. Meanwhile, the US dollar is also looking at a relatively empty economic calendar. A lot of price movements can be dictated by risk flows or profit-taking actions, especially since traders may be on vacation until the start of 2022.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO