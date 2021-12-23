ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Tests Resistance

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar stalled over improved risk appetite. The pair is consolidating near June 2020’s lows. A bearish breakout...

www.actionforex.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP hovers near the 0.8455 resistance

EUR/GBP traded slightly higher last week after it hit support at 0.8415. However, the recovery remained limited near the 0.8455 zones. Overall, the pair remains below the downside resistance line taken from the high of December 8th, and thus, even if it recovers a bit more, we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1330. Despite euro's relatively narrow swings in holiday-thin Monday's session, as last week's rise from 1.1235 (Mon) to 1.1343 and subsequent retreat to 1.1304 suggests price remains confined inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range, possibly for rest of this holiday-abbreviated week, reckon 1.1360 should cap upside and yield decline, below 1.1291 would pressure price back towards 1.1261.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation to Continue

Buy the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Set a sell-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350. The EUR/USD pair moved sideways in the overnight session as US stocks continued their Santa Claus rally. The pair is trading at 1.1323, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bulls and bears jostle above 1.1300 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD stays pressured around intraday low, keeps short-term trading range intact. Jump in US 2-year Treasury yields to March 2020 levels underpin USD recovery amid sluggish session. Firmer US retail sales, US CDC announcement on quarantine details join Omicron news to favor greenback bulls. Lack of data/events signal further sideways...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Holiday Risks

For five trading sessions in a row, the rebound gains for the EUR/USD stopped at the resistance level 1.1433, waiting for stronger catalysts to continue the rebound or return to the bearish trend. This week is devoid of important economic releases, bearing in mind that the decrease in liquidity due to the holidays may lead to volatile movements. Meanwhile, the US dollar is also looking at a relatively empty economic calendar. A lot of price movements can be dictated by risk flows or profit-taking actions, especially since traders may be on vacation until the start of 2022.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Starts Fresh Increase, 1.3500 Presents Resistance

GBP/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.3350 resistance. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.3220 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance zone. Crude oil price rallied further above the $73.00 hurdle. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound started a...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD Takes A Breather

On Monday, Dec. 27, EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1317. The asset is expected to remain calm in the next several days: investors are having a good time celebrating Christmas and New Year. Any fluctuations may happen only after Jan. 1, 2022. The risk attitude on the global market is looking...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Stubborn resistance at 1.3440 caps the rally

GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum following last week's climb. Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.3440, therefore, further gains are not expected while the cable trades below this level. “In case profit-taking comes into play and starts weighing on stocks, we could see GBP/USD starting to edge lower...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to fluctuate between key technical levels

Following last week's rebound, EUR/USD seems to have settled above 1.1300 on Monday. According to FXStrteet’s Eren Sengezer, it would be surprising to see the pair make a decisive move in either direction. “The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart is moving sideways near 50, punctuating...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to defend 1.1300 but key SMA to test bears

EUR/USD fades bounce off 200-SMA, grinds lower amid an inactive session. Bearish MACD signals, repeated failures to cross monthly resistance line favor sellers. Convergence of 100-SMA, 50-SMA adds to the downside filters. EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 during a holiday thin Asian trading session on Monday. The major currency pair...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

EUR/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.1350 and 1.1380. A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1250 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3300 resistance zone. Gold price seems to be eyeing an upside break above $1,820. EUR/USD Technical Analysis.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, XEU and ECU

Since NZD/USD broke below its 5 year average at 0.6843 in November, lows achieved 0.6702 or 141 pips then rose 138 pips to 0.6840 highs. NZD/USD at current 0.6809 is right back where it began in November. NZD/USD higher must break 0.6841, 0.6856 and 0.6888. The target below is located...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Sideways: Elliott Wave Analysis

Markets can remain slow, especially today when some countries still have a day off. Stocks are higher, and it looks like a nice risk-on move but there is a threat for a potential pullback as coronavirus seems to be spreading really fast. For now, however, the USD is weak while...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Bearish Sequence Favors More Downside

NZDUSD shows incomplete lower low sequence from February 25, 2021 peak favoring more downside. Below is the daily chart of NZDUSD showing the incomplete bearish sequence. The Daily Chart of NZDUSD above shows a possible 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension target from February 25, 2021 peak towards 0.615 – 0.656. The short term rally is expected to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside as the primary view. The alternate view suggests a truncated zigzag from February 25, 2021 high. The truncated view is also a possibility although it’s not the primary view. The current RSI shows no momentum divergence suggesting that it’s possible wave ((C)) truncates without reaching the 100%.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower

The Euro suffered significant losses against the U.S. dollar in 2021. Although trading was wobbly and largely directionless for the first five months of the year, the journey lower was relentless from June onwards. The exchange rate fell from ~1.2250 to the ~1.1200 area as the ECB remained relatively dovish and the Fed took the first major steps towards policy normalization. During this time, EUR/USD broke below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving average decisively, establishing lower highs and lower lows impeccably, a bearish sign according to technical analysis.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Is In The Grip Of Speculators

The currency market was getting thinner in the run-up to Christmas. Nevertheless, the single European currency amazed traders with its great zeal. The trading volume contracted sharply, so even minor efforts could push the market in any direction. Such market conditions are a feast for speculators. EUR/USD was in the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1281; (P) 1.1312; (R1) 1.1359; …. No change in EUR/USD’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1415) and above.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURJPY’s Ascent Slows, and Neutral Tone Strengthens

EURJPY is struggling to extend its latest rally, which began around 127.50, beyond the December 16 high of 129.63. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are hinting that a more neutral price development may evolve confined now between a lower limit of 127.30-127.50 and an upper limit of 129.53. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7150; (P) 0.7185; (R1) 0.7249;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7223 suggests resumption of rebound from 0.6992. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will turn focus back to 0.6991/2 support instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Extends Swift Upturn, Key Resistance Overhead

GBPJPY has swiftly turned up following the consolidation around the 149.50 support area, with the price breaching the limits from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to peak at a one-month high, nearly around the 153.00 level early on Thursday. Bullish pressures could persist in the short term according to...
MARKETS

