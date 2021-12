Every year I think that this will be the Christmas season that I’m organized and on top of everything — baking, gift buying, decorating. Apparently, I’m still wrong about that. I’ve bought some gifts, but I don’t know what or how many. And I’ve put up the tree, as of about an hour ago, but I don’t have lights, and there are no decorations on it. And I haven’t even bought ingredients with which to bake, which is just as well because that always leads to snacking, and we’re aiming for less junk around the house this year. Maybe that goal I can live up to, at least.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO