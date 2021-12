Pierre Gasly wants to be a top team’s “obvious choice” in Formula 1 and is open to offers while waiting to see what decisions Red Bull make.Gasly had an ill-fated promotion from Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2019 before being demoted back to Toro Rosso, now branded AlphaTauri. But this past season he has shown improvements, with his skills in qualifying catching the eye of many observers.The French star finished ninth in the drivers’ championship and the talk around his progression has led many to pose the question of what comes next.“I think it’s clearly a key move,” said...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO