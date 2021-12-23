ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dUKAisq00 After adding over 1,189,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 50.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 40.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 34.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The St. Louis, MO-IL, metro area consists of St. Louis County, St. Charles County, the city of St. Louis, and 12 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 48.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 St. Louis residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 45.9 daily new cases per 100,000 St. Louis residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the St. Louis metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Calhoun County, Illinois. There were an average of 114.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Calhoun County during the past week, the most of the 15 counties in St. Louis with available data.

Case growth in the St. Louis metro area varies widely at the county level. In St. Louis city, for example, there were an average of 18.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in St. Louis and far more than the case growth rate in Calhoun County.

While Calhoun County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of December 21, there were a total of 18,674.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Calhoun County, the third most of the 15 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 15,573.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Calhoun County, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 21. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 21 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 14 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Calhoun County 4,830 114.9 140.7 18,674.9 82.8
2 Macoupin County 45,463 76.4 57.8 17,801.3 264.0
3 Jersey County 21,937 76.0 100.8 18,402.7 250.7
4 Lincoln County 56,477 73.0 64.6 19,319.4 171.8
5 Jefferson County 223,951 68.9 47.5 16,758.6 197.4
6 Monroe County 34,168 66.4 64.3 17,457.9 313.2
7 Madison County 264,776 64.5 59.6 17,172.6 240.6
8 Bond County 16,589 62.0 61.9 17,559.8 168.8
9 Warren County 34,453 59.8 46.5 16,767.8 217.7
10 Clinton County 37,634 58.4 58.4 20,784.4 284.3
11 St. Clair County 262,338 53.9 49.6 15,539.9 238.6
12 St. Charles County 394,290 53.0 37.6 16,012.1 185.7
13 Franklin County 103,191 48.0 38.4 16,108.0 256.8
14 St. Louis County 996,919 40.5 31.8 14,350.9 269.9
15 St. Louis city 308,174 18.3 73.6 11,474.4 204.8

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Omicron’s rapid spread puts Missouri on track for COVID cases ‘worse…than it has ever been’

Missouri’s two largest counties will continue their efforts to overturn a court ruling that severely limits the powers of local health departments at the same time health officials warn the omicron variant will bring thousands of new COVID-19 cases. Missouri reported almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections Monday, making December the second-worst month of the pandemic […] The post Omicron’s rapid spread puts Missouri on track for COVID cases ‘worse…than it has ever been’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Obese County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently released its 2020 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps for all 50 states. The numbers are staggering. At least 35% of adults have obesity in 16 states, mostly in the South and Midwest. The most obese county is America is Okfuskee County, Oklahoma. Here are the details: > […]
HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows. The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Endangered person advisory issued for woman with severe mental, depression issues in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) An endangered person advisory was issued for a woman who left a North County hospital around 11:30 this morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Yolanda Brown, 53, left Christian Northeast Hospital on Dunn Road without her medication for severe mental and depression issues. Brown is not familiar with her surroundings and is not aware of the current date and time, police said.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

American Counties with the Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Place to Go for the Holidays

As the late summer surge of COVID-19 began to fall sharply in late October, people began to believe they would get a holiday respite. Restaurants resumed indoor dining. Sports arenas opened. Vaccinated people were told they could join other vaccinated people at home. And it appeared that it would be much safer to fly, which […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Omicron variant found in Mid-Missouri

Omicron, the highly-contagious COVID-19 variant, has been found in Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and other Missouri cities through wastewater surveillance, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Omicron variant found in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Mo Il Metro Area#Americans
ktvo.com

Experts warn of 'perfect storm' in Missouri as cases jump

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri, and health leaders are warning of an approaching "perfect storm" if more people don't get vaccinated and take other precautions. Missouri is now seeing a seven-day average of daily new cases of more than 3,000. The...
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Cities With the Widest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

82K+
Followers
49K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy