ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indonesia to consider subsidising cooking oil to curb inflation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering subsidising cooking oil for its domestic market using revenue from a palm oil export levy, as authorities seek to keep inflation in check amid a rise in commodity prices, its trade minister said on Thursday.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, has been benefiting from high commodity prices, which have driven exports to record levels. And unlike in some other economies, its consumer inflation has so far appeared relatively unaffected.

November's inflation rate was 1.75%, the highest in 17 months but remains below the central bank's comfort range of 2% to 4%.

However, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi noted that cooking oil prices have jumped significantly, which could affect people's purchasing power.

The average price of palm oil based cooking oil as of Wednesday was more than 40% higher than a year ago at 17,800 rupiah ($1.25) per litre and well above the 11,000 rupiah reference price set by the trade ministry, official data showed.

The government plans to intervene by selling 11 million litres at a price of 14,000 rupiah per litre, but if market prices remain high it may look to subsidise using funds from its palm export levy, trade minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

Although no decision has been made, Lutfi said subsidies were likely only to apply to cooking oil sold in bulk, of which Indonesians typically consume around 2 million tonnes a year. Indonesia's overall consumption is around 8 million tonnes of cooking oil annually.

"The difference between palm and soy oil prices has been too wide, which usually means there will be a correction and we have already seen CPO (crude palm oil) prices plateau" Lutfi said.

"The trade ministry will continue to ... ensure cooking oil's affordability to the people," he added.

($1 = 14,247.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines ends open pit mining ban to reinvigorate industry

MANILA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lifted a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores, an official said on Tuesday, marking the second landmark policy move this year as the government tries to revitalise the industry. Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kenya's shilling stable in slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, in slow trade with slight dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said. At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Inflation#Palm Oil#Jakarta#The Trade Ministry#Indonesians#Cpo
Reuters

Ugandan shilling flat on slump in dollar appetite

KAMPALA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Tuesday due to a slump in importer dollar demand, traders said. At 0911 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, the same level as Monday's close. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross...
WORLD
Reuters

Chinese VC firm Eastern Bell raises $2 bln for latest yuan and dollar funds

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese venture capital firm Eastern Bell Capital has raised more than 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) in its latest funding round, boosting the firm's investment firepower in the world's second largest economy. The investor in electric-car maker Xpeng Inc and Uber-like truck startup Full Truck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6% in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30% level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. The 30.6% median forecast of 13 economists would be the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO crack soars to highest since Feb 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose on Tuesday, surging to the strongest level in more than 22 months, buoyed by steady demand and persistently tighter supplies. The front-month VLSFO crack climbed to $16.29 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil refining margins rise

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for gasoil inched higher on Tuesday despite firmer prices of raw material crude, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel grade inched down on muted buying interests in the physical market. Although fuel demand concerns due to Omicron are ebbing, strong refinery...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline Naphtha crack climbs, gasoline flat

NEW DELHI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack jumped on Tuesday in light holiday trading after a rise in crude oil benchmarks supported prices. The refining profit margin rose to $156 a tonne, up $5.37 from the last close. Naphtha margins posted a weekly loss of over 6% last week due to a 12% increase in European inventories.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Tuesday with raw material prices closing more than 3% lower, while steel rebar and hot rolled coils also declined on worries about oversupply as mills resume production in the coming months. The market was concerned that a recovery in consumption...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hungary's c.bank pledges rate rises to curb inflation -news website

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will raise interest rates further to combat high inflation, Deputy Governor Csaba Kandracs told news website napi.hu in an interview published on Friday. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% on Tuesday (HUINT=ECI),...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK inflation jumps above 5% as BoE considers rate rise

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British inflation surged to its highest in more than 10 years in November, jumping to 5.1% and potentially unsettling the Bank of England a day before it announces whether it is raising interest rates for the first time since COVID-19 struck. Price pressure from a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy