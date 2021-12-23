ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunce cap: The MTA’s fare-capping pilot is welcome but has holes

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Starting in March and continuing for four months, subway and bus riders won’t need advanced calculus to figure out whether it’s a better deal to buy a la carte rides at $2.75 a pop or plunking down $33 for a seven-day unlimited MetroCard. Under a pilot program taking advantage of the system’s new payment system, which charges straphangers when they tap their credit cards, phones or OMNY cards, fares will top out at $33 during a seven-day period. Hit that threshold, and every other ride in the system becomes free. The concept is deeply appealing. The execution is a few cars short of a full train.

First, it will only work Mondays through Sundays — rather than on a rolling basis whenever the user wants. That is destined to shortchange people who start traveling at other times. In town for a week starting mid-week? Have irregular shifts? Too bad.

Second, during the fare-cap pilot, there will be no 30-day unlimited option (unless you want to keep traveling via MetroCard). Four fair-capped $33 weeks, letting riders get around for 28 days, will cost $132, which is $5 more than 30 days of all-you-can ride cost today. Why can’t there also be a monthly fare-cap price for the 273,000 people who now rely on 30-day MetroCards?

Third, out of the gate, fare-capping won’t work with the city’s essential Fair Fares program, which gives more than 260,000 low-income New Yorkers half-priced rides. The city under Eric Adams must work with transitcrats to guarantee discount fare-capped rides for all in the program. (The MTA says conversations are ongoing.)

Fourth, OMNY cards — meaning the standalone kind for those who don’t have or don’t want to link them to a credit card or smartphone — are available at pharmacies and other stores , but not yet at subway stations or machines. That’s coming in early 2022, date TBD.

Other than that, we’re very much looking forward to the MTA’s embrace of a technology that will make riding the system easier and cheaper for thousands.

Daily News

NYC transit riders to spend no more than $33 a week as MTA tests ‘fare capping’

Riders on New York City’s subways and buses will pay no more than $33 a week starting March 1 as long as they use the MTA’s new tap-and-pay OMNY system, transit officials announced Monday. Under the new policy, anyone who pays a $2.75 fare with the same card or smartphonea dozen times between any Monday through the following Sunday will get all their remaining rides that week free. Riders ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

MTA’s Late in Making OMNY Subway and Bus System Reduced-Fare Friendly

This article was originally published on Dec 13 at 8:03pm EST by THE CITY. OMNY is not yet all things for all people. The MTA acknowledged on Monday that it’s facing “struggles” in offering discounted subway and bus trips to riders with disabilities and seniors through its nascent contactless fare payment system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA announces major fare changes to lure riders back

NEW YORK - The MTA Board passed a new pilot program Wednesday that would cap costs for riders as long as they use the new tap-and-pay OMNY system. Anyone using the OMNY tap-and-go system will be charged the standard $2.75 per ride for their first twelve trips, beginning every Monday. After that, every trip will be free through the following Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Queens lawmaker lauds MTA’s new fare reduction advancing equity for all New Yorkers

After a near-decade long fight for transportation equity in transit-starved communities of color, City Councilman I. Daneek Miller on Wednesday, Dec. 15, lauded the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) new fare reduction, including the expansion of the City Ticket — a flat-fare $5 ticket for travel within NYC on weekends — to all weekday off-peak trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

The MTA has approved pilot programs to reduce commuter fares

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a set of pilot programs that reduces costs for commuter rail service Wednesday. The MTA hopes that these programs get more riders back to the transit system after ridership plummeted due to the pandemic. MTA Board member Sarah Meyer said the discounts would help lure back riders.
PLANetizen

New York MTA to Cap Weekly Transit Fares

"Starting March 1, officials intend to put a weekly fare cap on trips made with OMNY, the 'tap-and-go' fare system," reports Ana Ley for The New York Times. The threshold for unlimited rides in a seven day period will be set at $33, according to Ley. The new fare cap...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nfcw.com

MTA to pilot weekly fare capping for Omny contactless ticketing

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in New York has confirmed that it is to pilot weekly fare capping for passengers using the Omny open loop ticketing system on its subway, bus and Staten Island Railway services. The fare-capping service will ensure that passengers making Omny contactless fare payments pay no...
TRAFFIC
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New MTA fare incentives reward Brooklyn LIRR riders

To encourage New York’s ridership recovery and reduce costs and uncertainty for public transportation customers, the MTA on Wednesday announced a pilot program to test a series of temporary promotional changes to fare structures for New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. The pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MTA
qchron.com

MTA introduces new reduced fare pilot

To push the new OMNY payment system and entice straphangers to use transit, the MTA has introduced a new fare-capping pilot that will reduce fares instead of going through with an increase it had intended for the end of 2021. The MTA committed to keep fares off peak for all...
QUEENS, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

MTA to Pilot Major Changes to Fares

MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently announced a pilot program to test a series of temporary promotional changes to fare structures for New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. The pilot will begin March 1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

De Blasio takes swipe at Hochul for not doing ‘anything’ on NYC congestion pricing as gubernatorial race looms

Mayor de Blasio took a swipe at Gov. Hochul on Monday for not doing “anything” to move the needle on the city’s long-stalled congestion pricing plan since taking office more than four months ago. De Blasio, who is likely to launch a 2022 primary challenge against Hochul after he leaves office Saturday, made the thinly veiled jab at the governor while noting he did his part in July by ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
