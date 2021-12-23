Dunce cap: The MTA’s fare-capping pilot is welcome but has holes

Starting in March and continuing for four months, subway and bus riders won’t need advanced calculus to figure out whether it’s a better deal to buy a la carte rides at $2.75 a pop or plunking down $33 for a seven-day unlimited MetroCard. Under a pilot program taking advantage of the system’s new payment system, which charges straphangers when they tap their credit cards, phones or OMNY cards, fares will top out at $33 during a seven-day period. Hit that threshold, and every other ride in the system becomes free. The concept is deeply appealing. The execution is a few cars short of a full train.

First, it will only work Mondays through Sundays — rather than on a rolling basis whenever the user wants. That is destined to shortchange people who start traveling at other times. In town for a week starting mid-week? Have irregular shifts? Too bad.

Second, during the fare-cap pilot, there will be no 30-day unlimited option (unless you want to keep traveling via MetroCard). Four fair-capped $33 weeks, letting riders get around for 28 days, will cost $132, which is $5 more than 30 days of all-you-can ride cost today. Why can’t there also be a monthly fare-cap price for the 273,000 people who now rely on 30-day MetroCards?

Third, out of the gate, fare-capping won’t work with the city’s essential Fair Fares program, which gives more than 260,000 low-income New Yorkers half-priced rides. The city under Eric Adams must work with transitcrats to guarantee discount fare-capped rides for all in the program. (The MTA says conversations are ongoing.)

Fourth, OMNY cards — meaning the standalone kind for those who don’t have or don’t want to link them to a credit card or smartphone — are available at pharmacies and other stores , but not yet at subway stations or machines. That’s coming in early 2022, date TBD.

Other than that, we’re very much looking forward to the MTA’s embrace of a technology that will make riding the system easier and cheaper for thousands.