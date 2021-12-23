OCSO investigating 26-year-old man found shot and killed on Okaloosa Island

UPDATE (2:55 p.m. 12/23/21): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the victim’s van was found at Fort Walton Beach Golf Course off of Parkview Road Northwest near Denton Boulevard. The vehicle was found at about 1:30 p.m. To view the new web story, click here .

The OSCO is asking for residents who were in this area last night to call the OSCO if they saw or heard anything suspicious. You can call the OSCSO at 850-651-7400 Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. ( WKRG ) — UPDATE (8:39 a.m.) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the man found dead on Okaloosa Island with multiple gunshots wounds overnight is a 26-year-old local.

OCSO is searching for a gray 2008 Honda Odyssey van with Florida license plate Y365RP in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. 12/23) — The van of the victim has been spotted on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night around 11 p.m. The Florida tag is Y365RP.

Anyone who spots the van is asked to please call 9-1-1 or the OCSO

UPDATE (5:00 a.m. 12/23) — OCSO reopened the eastbound lanes of HWY 98 at 5:00 a.m.

The scene has been cleared and the investigation is still active.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a young man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night.

OCSO arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. and found the young man in the eastbound lanes near Princess Beach.

No age of the victim or suspect information was released.

OCSO closed the eastbound lanes of HWY 98 near the Destin Marler Bridge as detectives and homicide crews work the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins reported live from the scene Thursday morning on the WKRG Facebook page. See that full video below.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.