Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando to require masks regardless of vaccination status

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort has updated its COVID-19 safety policies to require masks indoors for all guests and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy will take effect on Friday, Dec. 24, a spokesperson for Universal told WFLA.

On May 28, Universal Orlando changed its policies to no longer require guests that were fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that reported COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 cases a day from the omicron variant, according to the Associated Press.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.

The number of projected infections is much higher than the number of predicted reported cases because many infections aren’t reported if people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

