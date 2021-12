Everyone loves a homologation special. Well, judging by the stirring the Toyota GR Yaris caused, I'd say that's the case. But if you were a spotty little oik in the 1990s (and according to my old school teachers, I was) the king of the homologation harem was surely the Ford Escort RS Cosworth. Technically, it was a flop, but that doesn't diminish its standing as one of the great fast Fords. By flop, I mean it was designed to win the Group A WRC title, but it never did. In the end it won just eight rounds of the WRC between 1993 and 1996. Still, that wasn't for a lack of investment on Ford's part.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO