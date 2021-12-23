Wintry mix ahead of Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve 2021 could be the mildest on record as temperatures may reach up to 15C, according to the Met Office.The previous New Year’s Eve record was in 2011 at 14.8C, but this could be matched or beaten in parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C.”“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year,” he added.“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO