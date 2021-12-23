ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry mix ahead of Christmas Eve

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 5 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for tonight and some parts of tomorrow. Some of the counties in our region will see some snowfall in the...

wfxd.com

cbs2iowa.com

Snow, wintry mix, and rain expected Tuesday

Update: Tuesday's Winter Weather Advisory has been extended south to include Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, and Washington counties. Wintry weather is back in the forecast once again on Tuesday, a Winter Weather Advisory now in effect for most of eastern Iowa along until 6 p.m. Precipitation is expected to begin as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
hoiabc.com

Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday Morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’ll be a quiet and cool Monday evening as temperatures continue to fall. We started off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s early this morning, but we will cool into the upper 30′s for the dinner hours. Clouds will...
PEORIA, IL
WMUR.com

Video: Light wintry mix overnight

A weak disturbance moves tonight into early Tuesday with a very light mix ahead of more changes for the rest of 2021 into the start of 2022. Thickening clouds this evening with light snow showers, especially from late evening on. The snow showers likely change to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle during the predawn hours, mostly in the southern half of NH. Just enough precipitation will fall to create slick travel conditions into the am commute on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow. Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Wintry mix moves in Tuesday.

The restaurant announced its closure via social media. One in life-threatening condition after Friday afternoon assault. Jared Peck, 31, was arrested at a nearby apartment complex and charged as the suspect in the assault. Drive-thru testing schedule changes next week in Whiteside Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. During the week...
ENVIRONMENT
wfxd.com

System snow today as we’re back to an active pattern

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Wet snow will continue to move in becoming widespread by midmorning as an area of low-pressure tracks across the U.P. This afternoon snow will mix with freezing drizzle as temperatures will reach the low to near mid-30s. Roads will be...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Wintry Mix Tonight, Slippery Conditions

Tonight, wintry mix with snow, sleet and rain. Temps hovering around 30°. A Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern R.I. overnight and early tomorrow morning. Early mix tomorrow, but overall a dry day. A little sun for the afternoon. Mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers. Upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxd.com

Few snow showers early Tuesday then turning widespread by afternoon

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A frontal system brings a wintry mix of precipitation overnight in the eastern counties of Upper Michigan, while lake effect snow showers develop west in the Copper Country. Westerly winds gain strength overnight, with gusts over 30 mph possible through early Tuesday morning -- patchy blowing snow can lead to reduced road visibility for morning commuters in the west wind belts from the Copper Country to the eastern counties. Snow showers taper off Tuesday midday, a brief reprieve until the afternoon when a Central Plains-based system brings widespread snow showers through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: New Year’s Eve could be mildest on record with temperatures as high as 15C

New Year’s Eve 2021 could be the mildest on record as temperatures may reach up to 15C, according to the Met Office.The previous New Year’s Eve record was in 2011 at 14.8C, but this could be matched or beaten in parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C.”“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year,” he added.“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward,...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wintry mix will bring slushy and slippery roads

Coating to 1″ slushy accumulations anticipated. Watch out for slippery roadways! Afternoon/evening commute not looking good. Take it slow!. Rainy conditions will prevail for our southern counties, no accumulation anticipated. Up to 0.75″ of rain possible. We’re tracking yet another system Wednesday night. This one will bring rain...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Rain returns, mild pattern continues

After a balmy high of 65 Monday, today will be cloudy and cooler, with readings hovering in the mid-40s. And, of course, more rain. The next in a series of low-pressure waves developing over the southern Plains will ripple along the stalled front across Ohio later in the day, nudging a warm front north. Morning […]
ENVIRONMENT

